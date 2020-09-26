Outdoor Theatre at Grand Canyon University Completed

The theatre will be used for the Ethington Theatre season due to COVID-19 restrictions.

An outdoor theatre has been completed at Grand Canyon University for use for the Ethington Theatre season due to COVID-19 restrictions, GCU Today reports.

"It's a mammoth project because we're constructing an entire outdoor theatre," Technical Director Brad Cozby said. "It's much different than one of our standard builds for a theatrical show because we don't normally have to build an entire theatre."

The project began construction about a month ago, utilizing the work of students and cast members for the production of The Comedy of Errors, which begins performances this week.

Students will wear clear face masks for all upcoming performances. All plays will be livestreamed for people who prefer to watch from home.

The theatre includes a 40-foot stage, surrounded by designated seating areas with social distancing measures in place. There also is a booth for controlling stage lighting and sound.

Cozby collaborated on the stage design with COFAP Dean Claude Pensis and Assistant Dean William Symington.

"I think that artists and particularly performing arts folks are used to being adaptable," Symington said. "Creative problem-solving is literally what we do every day. When we're working on a project, it's never sort of a set situation where we're like, 'Oh we'll just do it the same way as we've always done it.' It never works that way.

"I think we're uniquely suited for this. It's been a challenge, but we create a problem-solving way of thinking of how to do something in a different way and how to make a positive out of it."

Read more on GCU Today.

