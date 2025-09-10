New Scottsdale Arts Exhibition Showcases The Artists Of Cattle Track Arts Compound

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Scottsdale Public Art will present Artists of Cattle Track, an exhibition highlighting the artists who create at the historic Cattle Track Arts Compound. The show runs October 6 through December 31, 2025, at the Civic Center Public Gallery inside Scottsdale Civic Center Library.

Cattle Track, a Scottsdale landmark and artist colony listed on the National Register of Historic Places, has been a gathering space for creatives for nearly a century. Guided today by Janie Ellis, daughter of founders George and Rachael Ellis, the 11-acre property fosters a spirit of collaboration and connection. Visitors are welcome to meet artists, view works in progress, and purchase pieces directly from the makers.

The exhibition features a wide range of media including ceramics, photography, sculpture, paintings, furniture, printmaking, and artist books. Sculptor Mary Meyer, a Cattle Track resident since 2020, contributes works inspired by desert flora such as creosote, mesquite, and palo verde. Her piece Seed Case reflects the community’s history and spirit, using natural forms as metaphors for growth and resilience.

“Artists of Cattle Track” is part of a new partnership between Scottsdale Arts and Cattle Track Arts Compound. The initiative will expand programming through projects like ArtSpark, a career-development program for emerging artists, and a future Artists-in-Residence program. Plans also include the renovation of a historic barn into new studio and gallery spaces.

Special Events

Opening Reception: Thursday, October 9, 2025, 5–6:30 p.m. at Civic Center Public Gallery

Workshop: Whimsical Layered Paper Art Scenes with Aimee Ollinger, Saturday, October 18, 2025, 10:30 a.m. (free, drop-in)

Audio Tour: Available on the Bloomberg Connects app with commentary from participating artists

For more information, visit ScottsdaleArts.org or CattleTrack.org.