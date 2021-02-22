Neighborhood Comedy Theatre Announces In Person and Online Weekend Improv Comedy Shows

NCT is hosting Improv Comedy Shows live in person, as well as online, every weekend. No two shows are ever the same, since the audience gets to shout out suggestions, challenge the performers, and decide which team of comedians is the funniest.

NCT's Friday and Saturday 7:30pm Improv Comedy shows are for all ages, and perfect for all audiences. The NCT presents weekly improvised comedy performances. Friday nights are online and Saturday nights are outdoors in the Sliver Lot in Downtown Mesa. For tickets, visit https://www.nctphoenix.com/ticketsystem/.

On Friday nights, join the Zoom show free or with a $5 ticket. Also enjoy free content on YouTube, including improv and sketch shows. Online Improv Classes for adults, kids and teens. Custom Comedy Classes for YOUR team or group and online corporate Team Building.

Learn more at https://nctphoenix.com/.