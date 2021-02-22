Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Neighborhood Comedy Theatre Announces In Person and Online Weekend Improv Comedy Shows

NCT’s Friday and Saturday 7:30pm Improv Comedy shows are for all ages, and perfect for all audiences.

Feb. 22, 2021  
Neighborhood Comedy Theatre Announces In Person and Online Weekend Improv Comedy Shows

NCT is hosting Improv Comedy Shows live in person, as well as online, every weekend. No two shows are ever the same, since the audience gets to shout out suggestions, challenge the performers, and decide which team of comedians is the funniest.

NCT's Friday and Saturday 7:30pm Improv Comedy shows are for all ages, and perfect for all audiences. The NCT presents weekly improvised comedy performances. Friday nights are online and Saturday nights are outdoors in the Sliver Lot in Downtown Mesa. For tickets, visit https://www.nctphoenix.com/ticketsystem/.

On Friday nights, join the Zoom show free or with a $5 ticket. Also enjoy free content on YouTube, including improv and sketch shows. Online Improv Classes for adults, kids and teens. Custom Comedy Classes for YOUR team or group and online corporate Team Building.

Learn more at https://nctphoenix.com/.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Ryan Vasquez
Ryan Vasquez
Mia Cherise Hall
Mia Cherise Hall
Jason SweetTooth Williams
Jason SweetTooth Williams

Related Articles View More Phoenix Stories
BWW Review: Timmons Edwards Detects The Best in MURDER FOR TWO Photo

BWW Review: Timmons Edwards Detects The Best in MURDER FOR TWO

Ballet Tucson Launches Virtual Online Auction Fundraiser Photo

Ballet Tucson Launches Virtual Online Auction Fundraiser

Reinvented Arts Congress Connects Legislators, Arts Organizations Through Online Meetings Photo

Reinvented Arts Congress Connects Legislators, Arts Organizations Through Online Meetings

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater Presents THE DINOSAUR PICNIC Photo

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater Presents THE DINOSAUR PICNIC


More Hot Stories For You

  • SkirtsAfire Reimagined Presents COVID COLLECTIONS- A SHORT FILM
  • Bottom Line Productions Presents Final Weekend of DEEP FREEZE
  • L'UniThéâtre Presents AN EVENING WITH LUCY DARLING
  • SkirtsAfire Reimagined Heads Outdoors and Online This March