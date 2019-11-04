Musical Theatre of Anthem Will Present THE LITTLE MERMAID JR.

Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) announces their upcoming production of The Little Mermaid JR. Journey "under the sea" with Ariel and her aquatic friends in Disney's The Little Mermaid JR., adapted from Disney's Broadway production and the motion picture (featuring the enormously popular Academy Award-winning music and delightfully charming book and lyrics). Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories, Disney's The Little Mermaid JR. is an enchanting look at the sacrifices we all make for love and acceptance. In a magical underwater kingdom, the beautiful young mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home - and her fins - behind and live in the world above. But first, she'll have to defy her father, King Triton, make a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, and convince the handsome Prince Eric that she's the girl whose enchanting voice he's been seeking.

The talented double cast, comprised of award-winners and nominees ages 6-18, presents the show DECEMBER 5 - 15, 2019, in Anthem. The award-winning production staff includes Co-Directors and Co-Choreographers Sarah Brayer and Lyndsie Clymer, Vocal Director Melissa Davis, and Production Stage Manager Sarah Brayer.

Performances take place Thursday - Saturday at Musical Theatre of Anthem's new performance space, located at 42201 N. 41st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem, AZ 85086. This show will be double cast (Land and Sea Casts). Please see the conflict calendar on our website for details of when each cast rehearses and performs.

Ticket purchases include a $1.00 handling fee per ticket. There are no ticket refunds or exchanges. Tickets may be purchased online at musicaltheatreofanthem.org/tickets.





