Musical Theatre of Anthem Announces 2021-22 Season

Musical Theatre of Anthem has announced their 2021-2022 Fabulous 14th Season, bringing to the stage some new performances sure to delight patrons of all ages. MTA will produce 8 shows offering tremendous opportunities for performers of all ages, including casting all youth who audition in productions for performers ages 6-19, as well as opportunities for adult performers.

"It certainly has been an unusual year! I am incredibly grateful for all of the support from everyone involved at MTA and am very excited to head into our Fabulous 14th Season," said MTA Board Member and Producing Artistic Director, Jackie Hammond. "We are really looking forward to bringing large-scale productions to life on stage, kicking off the season with a Jr. version of the number one movie musical of all time, Singin' in the Rain featuring award-winning performers ages 12-18! We also have a number of crowd family favorites, including Disney's Cinderella KIDS, Disney's 101 Dalmatians KIDS, Seussical, and Shrek Jr.! Rounding out the season will be two awesome productions of Matilda Jr. and Once on this Island Jr.! We are also thrilled to unveil a large variety of classes for kids of all ages starting in August and including Auditioning/Cold Reads, Improv, Juggling, and special workshops like the 24 Hour Theatre Project and MTA's very own Haunted House! It is sure to be a wonderful season of shows, workshops, training, and more!"

MTA's 2021-2022 SEASON

101 DALMATIONS KIDS

Ages: 6-11 (all youth are cast)

Auditions: July 7, 2021

Performances: July 16-July 17, 2021

Disney's classic animated tale of kidnapping villains and courageous puppies is adapted in this "fur-tastic" musical adventure. Based on the classic animated film, Disney's 101 Dalmatians KIDS is a fur-raising adventure featuring Cruella De Vil, Disney's most outrageous villain, and 101 of the most adorable heroes to set their paws onstage. With a high-spirited score and lovable characters, this stage adaptation is certain to charm and delight all audiences. Pet owners, Roger and Anita, live happily in London with their Dalmatians, Pongo and Perdita, stalwart dogs devoted to raising their puppies. Everything is quiet until Anita's former classmate, the monstrous Cruella De Vil, plots to steal the puppies for her new fur coat. The Dalmatians rally all the dogs of London for a daring rescue of the puppies from Cruella and her bumbling henchmen.

Disney 101 Dalmatian KIDS is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN JR.

Ages: 12-18 (all youth are cast)

Auditions: July 18, 2021

Performances: July 29-31, 2021

Tap your toes and sing along in this splashy adaptation of the world's most celebrated movie musical. The "Greatest Movie Musical of All Time" is faithfully and lovingly adapted by Broadway legends Betty Comden and Adolph Green, from their original award-winning screenplay in Singin' in the Rain JR. Hilarious situations, snappy dialogue and a hit-parade score of Hollywood standards make Singin' in the Rain JR. a guaranteed good time for performers and audience members alike. Singin' in the Rain JR. has all the makings of a Tinseltown tabloid headline - the starlet, the leading man and a love affair that could change lives and make or break careers! In silent movies, Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont are a hot item, but behind the scenes, things aren't always as they appear on the big screen! Meanwhile, Lina's squeaky voice might be the end of her career in "talking pictures" without the help of a talented young actress to do the talking and singing for her.

Singin' in the Rain JR. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

MATILDA JR.

Ages: 6-18 (all youth are cast)

Auditions: August 14, 2021

Performances: September 30- October 3, 2021

Rebellion is nigh in Matilda JR., a gleefully witty ode to the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination! This story of a girl who dreams of a better life and the children she inspires will have audiences rooting for the "revolting children" who are out to teach the grown-ups a lesson. Matilda has astonishing wit, intelligence... and special powers! She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however - the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils' saving grace! Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, Matilda JR. is a joyous girl power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.

Matilda JR. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND JR.

Ages: 6-18 (all youth are cast)

Auditions: October 9, 2021

Performances: December 2-5, 2021

With its poignant story and catchy Caribbean-flavored score, Once on This Island JR. is a highly original theatrical adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen's popular fairy tale, The Little Mermaid, and the Tony-nominated Broadway musical by the legendary writing team, Ahrens and Flaherty. Through almost non-stop song and dance, this full-hearted musical tells the story of Ti Moune, a peasant girl who rescues and falls in love with Daniel, a wealthy boy from the other side of her island. When Daniel is returned to his people, the fantastical gods who rule the island, guide Ti Moune on a quest that will test the strength of her love against the powerful forces of prejudice, hatred and even death.

Once On This Island JR. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

DISNEY CINDERELLA KIDS

Ages: 6-10 (all youth are cast)

Auditions: January 8, 2022

Performances: February 17-20, 2022

The timeless fairytale meets the magic of Disney in this adaptation of the treasured animated film. Poor Cinderella is endlessly mistreated by her wicked stepmother and stepsisters and denied a chance to go to the royal ball. A little help from her mice friends and a touch of magic from her Fairy Godmother send Cinderella to the ball to meet the Prince and fall in love! With a beautiful score including "A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes" and the classic "Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo," Cinderella KIDS will charm its way into your heart and remind you that dreams really can come true.

Disney Cinderella KIDS is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

SEUSSICAL

Ages: 11-adult (all youth ages 11-19 are cast)

Auditions: January 8, 2022

Performances: April 21- May 7, 2022

"Oh, the thinks you can think" when Dr. Seuss' best-loved characters collide and cavort in an unforgettable musical caper! Now one of the most performed shows in America, Seussical is a fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza! Tony winners, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Lucky Stiff, My Favorite Year, Once on This Island, Ragtime), have lovingly brought to life all of our favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, lazy Mayzie and a little boy with a big imagination - Jojo. The colorful characters transport us from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos. The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many "thinks." Horton faces a double challenge: not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg, left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant.

Seussical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

SHREK JR.

Ages: 8-18 (all youth are cast)

Auditions: June 6, 2022

Performances: June 16 - June 18, 2022

Beauty is in the eye of the ogre in Shrek The Musical JR., based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film and fantastic Broadway musical. It's a "big bright beautiful world" as everyone's favorite ogre, Shrek, leads a cast of fairytale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance. Part romance and part twisted fairy tale, Shrek JR. is an irreverently fun show with a powerful message for the whole family. Once upon a time, in a faraway swamp, there lived an ogre named Shrek. One day, Shrek finds his swamp invaded by banished fairytale misfits who have been cast off by Lord Farquaad, a tiny terror with big ambitions. When Shrek sets off with a wisecracking donkey to confront Farquaad, he's handed a task - if he rescues feisty princess Fiona, his swamp will be righted. Shrek tries to win Fiona's love and vanquish Lord Farquaad, but a fairytale wouldn't be complete without a few twists and turns along the way.

Shrek JR. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).