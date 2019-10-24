Musical Theatre Of Anthem Announces Holiday Show
Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) is excited to announce its annual Holiday Show directed by Producing Artistic Director and Resident Vocal Director, Jackie Hammond. The show is a concert-style performance filled with the sounds of the season, including classic carols and popular holiday music performed by MTA's Outreach Group.
Performance takes place Thursday, December 19th, at 7:00 p.m. at Musical Theatre of Anthem, 42201 N. 41st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem, AZ 85086.
Tickets are only $15 for GENERAL ADMISSION seating and can be purchased online at musicaltheatreofanthem.org/tickets. For more information, please visit our website at www.musicaltheatreofanthem.org.
*MTA's Holiday Show is produced in conjunction with ASCAP and BMI rights agencies licenses.
*Musical Theatre of Anthem's Outreach Group is a group of elite, award-winning performers who tour around the valley to serve their community.