MusicaNova Orchestra To Present LAUGHING WITH PROKOFIEV In May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



MusicaNova Orchestra invites audiences to experience the lighter side of classical music with LAUGHING WITH PROKOFIEV, an evening of wit, parody, and musical genius, on Sunday, May 18 at 6:00 PM at the Musical Instrument Museum (MIM) in Phoenix.

This one-of-a-kind concert showcases some of classical music's most brilliant composers—Sergei Prokofiev, Igor Stravinsky, Joseph Haydn, and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart—as they turn tradition on its head with humor and charm.

Program:

Mozart: Overture to The Magic Flute

Prokofiev: Classical Symphony

Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite

Haydn: Symphony No. 60 "Il Distratto" (The Absent-Minded Man)

From Haydn's playful portrayal of forgetfulness to Stravinsky's cheeky reinterpretation of 18th-century melodies, and Prokofiev's delightfully twisted take on classical form, this program brims with musical mischief. Each piece uses parody and pastiche to entertain, surprise, and celebrate the evolution of sound and style.

“These composers—often seen as serious and scholarly—were actually having a great deal of fun,” says Warren Cohen, Conductor and Music Director. “This concert reminds us that laughter and levity have always had a place in the concert hall.”

Comments