More drive-In puppet show fun announced at Great AZ Puppet Theater!

Saturday, November 7 at 10:00am"THE DINOSAUR PICNIC": In this silly and interactive NEW SHOW, a talented bunch of dinosaurs get together for a rollicking good time at the Dinosaur Picnic!

Saturday, November 14 at 10:00am

"SAY IT! SING IT! PLAY IT! IN CHEROKEE": Special Guest Artists Z Puppets Rosenschnoz present a fun, family-friendly sing-a-long to help keep an endangered language alive. Sing loud and proud with Turtle and Wabbit! Through catchy songs and fun storytelling, award-winning Minneapolis performers Chris Griffith (enrolled tribal member of the Cherokee Nation) and Shari Aronson lead an adventure in language reclamation.

Admission is $40 per car load for non-members, $30 for members; PAID reservations are REQUIRED and must be received before 5pm the day before the show. Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay. Shows and showtimes are subject to change; please be sure to call the theater to confirm.

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org

