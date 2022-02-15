Michael Feinstein to Celebrate the Life and Legacy of Judy Garland at Scottsdale Arts

Legendary performer Michael Feinstein will salute the great Judy Garland and celebrate her 100th birthday at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts on March 20.

Audiences are invited to join a nostalgic and spectacular musical exploration of Garland's illustrious career. Executive produced by Liza Minnelli, this performance will be packed with special surprise moments as Feinstein honors Garland's unparalleled talent and charisma.

This brand-new multimedia show features big screen film clips, never-before-seen photos, rare audio recordings, great music and good humor. Feinstein will lead you on a historical journey through Garland's amazing life, telling stories he learned from Minnelli - Garland's daughter - and from the legend's close friends.

Audiences will be treated to recently discovered and previously unheard musical arrangements while gaining rare insight into the enduring Garland mystique.

"We couldn't pass up the opportunity to celebrate the iconic Judy Garland on her 100th birthday, especially knowing the authenticity and love that went into this project with her daughter Liza Minnelli as the executive producer," said Abbey Messmer, programming director at the center. "With the Ambassador of the American Songbook leading this journey, it's certain that we'll feel Judy's spirit when we hear songs like 'Get Happy' and 'Come Rain or Come Shine.'"

Feinstein has built a dazzling career over the last three decades, bringing the music of the Great American Songbook to the world. From his multi-platinum-selling recordings that have earned him five Grammy nominations to his Emmy-nominated PBS television specials, his acclaimed NPR series and concerts spanning the globe.

His live performances, film and television appearances, and 35 albums - including the upcoming release of "Gershwin Country," featuring duets with country superstars like Dolly Parton, Brad Paisley, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett, Alison Krauss and more - have made Feinstein an all-star force in American music.

Valley audience members can join Feinstein for this celebration of Judy Garland at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E. 2nd St., Scottsdale, Arizona. There will be two concerts at 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday, March 20. Tickets start at $79. For information, visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/events or call 480-499-TKTS (8587).

All guests age 12 and older must provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test, taken within 72 hours of the performance date, along with photo ID, to attend performances. As an alternative, guests may provide proof of full vaccination. Masks are highly encouraged to protect artists, staff and patrons. For full health and safety protocols, visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/covid-19-response.