Michael Bolton, The Tenors And Shelea Performed Live At The Third Annual Gateway For Cancer Research

Gateway for Cancer Research, a non-profit dedicated to funding transformational cancer research, hosted their 3rd Annual Vino con Stelle, a signature fundraising event showcasing Wines Around the World on Friday, April 12 at the Gemini Hangar in Scottsdale, Arizona. Since 1991, Gateway for Cancer Research (Gateway) has provided over $85 million in funding for more than 170 clinical trials at leading institutions worldwide. This week, Gateway announced a $1.5 million grant to fund a first-of-its-kind pediatric brain cancer study at Phoenix Children's Hospital.

Global philanthropists Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson, Director, Gateway, and Richard J Stephenson, Gateway's Founder and Chairman, served as the evening's hosts and sponsors. IMNA Solutions, a software development company that creates healthcare solutions for providers and patients, served as the presenting sponsor for the evening.

"We are so grateful to Gateway's dedicated supporters who joined us at Vino Con Stelle," said Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson. "The evening was a meaningful celebration of the work we do. It also served as a reminder of all the work that remains. Too many promising discoveries don't receive the funding they deserve and we have the opportunity to change that. With the generous support of our friends in Arizona and beyond, Gateway will continue to find and fund early stage cancer research that enhances patient quality of life and contributes to the larger research community's effort to fight cancer."

Actress, TV personality, and cancer survivor Brooke Burke, served as the night's emcee. Multiple Grammy Award winner Michael Bolton entertained guests with his hits, including How Can we Be Lovers, with additional performances by world-renowned vocal artists The Tenors and Sheléa. Attendees of the evening included Alycia Mondavi, a fourth generation family member at C. Mondavi and Family, CEO and Co-Proprietor of Aloft and Dark Matter Wines. Ms. Mondavi served as a featured vintner along with Alpana Singh, Master Sommelier.

"IMNA was honored to be the presenting sponsor of Vino con Stelle. Gateway is one of the few nonprofits that focuses on early stage cancer research, and it's one of the only organizations that puts 99 cents of every dollar back into the cause," said Israel Haikin, CEO of IMNA Solutions. "We all have loved ones that could have greatly benefitted from the research Gateway funds and, we share a common passion for the work Gateway is doing to help people living with cancer feel better and conquer the disease."

Throughout the evening, guests enjoyed exquisite culinary creations by Chef Markus Ford and a carefully curated list of renowned wines from Australia, France, Italy and the United States. The cocktail reception wines included a 2014 Yalumba Family "The Scribbler" Cabernet Sauvignon and Shiraz Blend and a 2016 Yalumba Family Eden Valley Viognier, both generously sponsored by the Yalumba Family Winemakers. Additional cocktail wines included a Roederer Estate Brut, Non-Vintage, 2018 Domaine Ott Rosé, 2016 Tores Pazo Das Bruxas Albarino, and a 2014 Torbreck The Steading. The cocktail wines were accompanied by New Zealand Baby Lamb Lollipops, Truffle Toasted Duck Croque Monsieur, Gravlax Rosette, Curried Eggplant and Beet Concasse and Glass Noodle Spring Roll.

Following the cocktail reception, guests enjoyed a 2016 Latour Puligny Montrachet from France paired with a Timale of Smoked Ahi and Hamachi Cruro Tartare, a 2013 Marchesi Di Barolo

wine from Italy with a Summer Caprese Salade Composée and a 2014 Aloft Cabernet Sauvignon from the United States paired with an Herb Rubbed Twin Tournedos of Beef.

Dessert featured Golden Eight, The Williams Pear Liqueur by Massenez and a Champagne Laurent-Perrier La Cuvée with a Brûléed Pear Frangipane Tart.

About Gateway for Cancer Research

Gateway for Cancer Research? is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization committed to funding innovative cancer research that helps people living with cancer to feel better, live longer and conquer cancer TODAY! Thanks to generous underwriting, 99 cents of every dollar Gateway receives directly funds Phase I and Phase II cancer clinical trials at leading research institutions across the world. Over the past 28 years Gateway has raised more than $85 million for cancer research and funded 170 clinical trials. Get involved today by visiting www.GatewayCR.org, like us on Facebook at facebook.com/demandcures and join the conversation on Twitter at @DemandCures, #BeAGateway. To learn more about our national events series, visit our Signature Events page at www.GatewayCR.org/signature-events.

About IMNA Solutions

For healthcare providers and patients who are seeking to improve quality and level of care by reducing administrative tasks and costs, IMNA Solutions is a software development company comprised of renowned doctors, security specialists and patients. IMNA ListenCare is a patented, highly secured data collection and patient management platform that is disorder agnostic and uses predictive analytics and Artificial Intelligence to collect and extract patient healthcare information from multiple sources. By turning unstructured data into real-time actionable insights, IMNA Health improves personalized health care, patient reported outcomes and clinical decision support.





