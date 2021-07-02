Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MY PET DINOSAUR Stomps Into Great AZ Puppet Theater

pixeltracker

The play tells the story of a little boy who gets an unusual present for his birthday -- a dinosaur egg!

Jul. 2, 2021  

MY PET DINOSAUR Stomps Into Great AZ Puppet Theater

"My Pet Dinosaur" begins performances at Great AZ Puppet Theater, July 14-25.

The play tells the story of a little boy who gets an unusual present for his birthday -- a dinosaur egg! The egg hatches, hilarious hijinks ensue, and in the end it's up to the dinosaur to save the day.

Performances will take place Wednesdays through Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm,

Masks are currently required for everyone ages 3 and up; please visit www.azpuppets.org for current COVID safety guidelines and requirements before your visit.


Related Articles View More Phoenix Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Adrianna Hicks
Adrianna Hicks
Megan Sikora
Megan Sikora
Jared Gertner
Jared Gertner

More Hot Stories For You

  • THE LOVE KILLS THEORY to Play At The Roxy, August 7
  • YES? NO? MAYBE SO? to be Presented in August at Broadwater Black Box
  • The Music Center Enters Into Long-Term Agreement to Operate and Program Grand Park
  • A Noise Within Announces New Board Members