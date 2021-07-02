MY PET DINOSAUR Stomps Into Great AZ Puppet Theater

"My Pet Dinosaur" begins performances at Great AZ Puppet Theater, July 14-25.

The play tells the story of a little boy who gets an unusual present for his birthday -- a dinosaur egg! The egg hatches, hilarious hijinks ensue, and in the end it's up to the dinosaur to save the day.

Performances will take place Wednesdays through Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm,

Masks are currently required for everyone ages 3 and up; please visit www.azpuppets.org for current COVID safety guidelines and requirements before your visit.