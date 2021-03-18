Long Running Classical Series With Jeffrey Siegel Returns To Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts will welcome back pianist Jeffrey Siegel to Scottsdale for Keyboard Conversations, a series of concerts-with-commentary, scheduled to begin December 2021 on Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. in the Virginia G. Piper Theater.

Attending the everlastingly fascinating Keyboard Conversationsi?? With Jeffrey Siegel is just one of the many beloved traditions that has been missed this past year, now in its 42nd season, Siegel's brilliantly engaging classical concerts combine captivating remarks with world-class performances of masterpieces of the piano repertoire and conclude with an audience Q&A session.

While many classical series offer verbal insights into classical music, Keyboard Conversations is different. Every program includes uninterrupted, full-length performances of the scores Siegel discusses. He was among the first to combine commentary with classical music, starting nearly 50 years ago in Chicago. New listeners discover an informal, entertaining, and instantly accessible introduction to the vast repertoire of the piano and to classical music, in general. Seasoned music lovers discover an enriched, more focused listening experience.

The repertoire of each Keyboard Conversations performance is focused a single composer or a theme that connects different composers. Below is the schedule for his four appearances at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts:

The Glorious Music of Chopin

Dec. 14, 2021

From the heroic polonaise and dreamy nocturnes to the famous Fantasy Impromptu and virtuoso études, lose yourself in Chopin.

Spellbinding Bach

Jan. 11, 2022

Prepare to be spellbound by some of Bach's greatest pieces, including the highly dramatic C Minor Partita, the exhilarating Italian concerto, and the beloved Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring.

My Favorite Brahms

Feb. 15, 2022

Siegel explores fiery rhapsodies, lively capriccios, charming waltzes, and deeply moving intermezzos by the German composer.

Evocative Visions

March 22, 2022

Be transported with Evocative Visions as Seigel explores visually inspired masterpieces by Rachmaninoff, Liszt, Debussy and Mendelssohn.