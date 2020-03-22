Local Singers Perform Live On Facebook In Garage Concert

During Social Distancing local performer and producer Seth Tucker has banded together with Valley favorites to perform Garage Concerts LIVE! The first Episode streams on Facebook Live this Tuesday March 24th at 630pm. The songs and guest stars are sponsored through grassroots donations.

Episode 1 will feature Seth Tucker with special guest performances from Trisha Ditsworth, Sime Kosta, and Mary Ott.

Future episodes will feature: Toby Yatso, Nicholas Hambruch, Alyssa Chiarello, Cassie Chilton, Kyle Sorrell, and more!

To donate or sponsor future performance you can check out the order sheet here: https://tinyurl.com/r524qdh

And you can direct donations via Venmo @SethATucker

Or you can email ActingUpSeries@gmail.com

How It Works:

Supporters choose the song or partner they want to sponsor Donate a minimum of $5 on Venmo to @SethATucker Performers rehearse online We go LIVE! for a one time, one shot meet up, in my Garage with a 6 foot distance!

WHY?

During these difficult times artists have lost most sources of income with every show being canceled. With everyone at home, we can still offer local entertainment. When you support Arizonian artists you keep LIVE performances Alive! Songs and guest stars are sponsored through grassroots donations, and proceeds will be used to help support the participating artists in this difficult time.

Episode 1 is sponsored by Brock Pro Entertainment, JALT Media, Jacqueline Forero, Teresa Becker, Lee Pomush, April Hundza Gutierrez, Lynn Timmons Edwards and Anonymous.

More about Seth Tucker at www.SethATucker.com





