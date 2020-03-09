Local Arts Non-Profit the Brelby Foundation Begins Fund For Artist Support

An up-and-coming arts non-profit based in Glendale is looking to help its own and encourage art and artists in Arizona directly. The Brelby Foundation is a 501(c)3 registered non-profit organization dedicated to the education and support of artists and the community, specifically those in the West Valley and Phoenix metropolitan area. They have raised over $15,000 in the past two years to help local artists in Arizona, and support the efforts of community theatre in the West Valley. Now, they want to provide that money directly to the people it will help the most -- the artists. The Foundation is looking to open up opportunities for new and established artists to further their creative expression by taking away some of the small stressors, giving them more availability for focus and passion.

Starting in spring 2020, the Brelby Foundation will support artists and their projects through quarterly micro-grants of $100. These one-time micro-grants are given on a no-strings-attached basis to artists creating, developing and producing work in the West Valley. The intention of this funding project is to cover artist needs including but not limited to: supplies and materials, royalty fees, venue costs, books and study materials, food costs, personal bills, missed paycheck due to performance/rehearsal schedules, etc.

The application is live, and submissions will be reviewed at the end of each quarter. The first quarter runs through March 31, 2020, with the first winners contacted approximately one month after close. Submissions can be entered via form at http://bit.ly/artistbf, or artists can visit www.brelby.com/foundation to learn more. If you have any further questions, or are interested in donating to fund further grants, please contact Devan Orr, Brelby Foundation President, at foundation@brelby.com.





