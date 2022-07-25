Jazz Phenom Saxophonist Grace Kelly Comes To Chandler, October 2

Chandler Center for the Arts announces the addition of saxophonist Grace Kelly to its 2022/23 Season.

An unequivocal musical prodigy, singer-saxophonist-songwriter-composer and band leader Grace Kelly has rocked the jazz world with sold-out concerts, 13 acclaimed albums and a résumé that includes performing at the Hollywood Bowl and as part of the house band for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - all before reaching her mid-twenties.

Featured by Vanity Fair as a millennial shaking up the jazz world, Kelly's state-of-the-art brand of electro jazz-pop and inventive digital content are pushing her to the forefront of the fusion scene. Touted for her scorching saxophone stylings and purring vocals, Kelly has performed and recorded with renowned artists including Lin Manuel- Miranda, Dave Brubeck, Lee Konitz, Phil Woods, Huey Lewis, Harry Connick Jr., Gloria Estefan, Questlove, and Wynton Marsalis.

Kelly comes to Chandler as part of her national tour for her new album, All I Need, October 2 at 7 pm at at Chandler Center for the Arts, 250 N. Arizona Ave. Tickets are $28 and $38 and go on sale July 29 at chandlercenter.org or by calling 480-782-2628.