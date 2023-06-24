JACK RABBIT AND THE DESERT TORTOISE to Play Great AZ Puppet Theater in July

The Great Arizona Puppet Theatre has announced July programming.

July 5-16

"JACK RABBIT & THE DESERT TORTOISE": This funny version of Aesop's "Tortoise and the Hare" fable features slow and steady Dusty the Desert Tortoise in an epic race against wild Jack the Jackrabbit, set in the beautiful Sonoran Desert. There's plenty of audience participation as you cheer for your favorite athlete! Recommended for ages 4 and up.

July 19-23

CLOSED



SHOWTIMES: Wednesdays through Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm

PRICES: ADVANCE TICKET PURCHASE IS REQUIRED. $15 for adults (ages 13+), $10 for children (ages 0-12 yrs). Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit Click Here.



The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org