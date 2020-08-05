Immersive CURIOUSER & CURIOUSER Takes Audiences Down the Rabbit Hole at Peoria Center for the Performing Arts

The Entrance to Wonderland will open soon! Tickets go on sale August 10.

CURIOUSER & CURIOUSER is an immersive, multi-sensory theater experience in which up to 10 audience members per performance explore the fantastical world of Wonderland, where every theater, rehearsal space and hallway in the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts transports you into the world of Alice in Wonderland.

You, as an audience member, experience Wonderland as Alice would, exploring rooms, discovering scenes, meeting the inhabitants of Wonderland, enjoying performances, and immersing yourself in a new way to experience live theater.

This 100-minute immersive theater production and multi-disciplinary arts experience showcases visual art, music, puppetry, dance, theater and multi-media design.

The Entrance to Wonderland will open soon! Tickets go on sale August 10. Multiple performances take place Thursday - Sunday beginning September 10. Advance ticket purchases are required for this one-of-a-kind adventure.

For details on safety protocol, which the Queen of Hearts takes seriously, you can find more information HERE.

Shows View More Phoenix Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You