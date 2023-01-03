Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

IMAGINE THIS Comes to the Great AZ Puppet Theater

Performances run January 19-22.

Jan. 03, 2023  
IMAGINE THIS Comes to the Great AZ Puppet Theater

"IMAGINE THIS": A giant puppet extravaganza featuring 14 original stories written by students from Kenilworth Elementary, our neighborhood school, and performed by professional puppeteers. Funny, exciting and endlessly creative!

This year's offerings include such exciting tales as "The Wild Adventure Frogs," "The Crazy Chicken Cop," "The Lost Pickle Dog," "Food Fight!", "Mr. Notebook Saves the Day," and SO MUCH MORE! If you like FUN, don't miss this show!

SHOWTIMES: January 19-22, Thursday & Friday at 10am, Saturday at 10am & 2pm, Sunday at 2pm

PRICES: ADVANCE TICKET PURCHASE IS REQUIRED. $12 for adults (ages 13+), $8 for children (ages 0-12 yrs). Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://greatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com/ . *

*SUNDAY performances require all guests age 2 and up to be masked while indoors. Other performances are masks optional, but strongly encouraged.**

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org.




