Holiday Fun Coming Soon To Great AZ Puppets!

Coming Soon to Great AZ Puppets -- holiday fun! See the full lineup below!



December 4-22

"THE ELVES AND THE SHOEMAKER": In this charming holiday-themed version of the traditional tale, Santa sends his elves to help a kindly shoemaker and his wife.



Sunday, December 15

GREAT ARIZONA PUPPET THEATER CHRISTMAS PARTY: Celebrate the season at our annual Christmas party. Enjoy a 2pm showing of "The Elves and the Shoemaker" followed by puppet making, holiday snacks, and a visit from Santa Claus! RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED -- please call 602-262-2050. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Members receive $5 off per ticket. Doors open at 1:30pm.



***THEATER CLOSED ON CHRISTMAS DAY, WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 25***



SHOWTIMES: Wednesdays through Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm



PRICES (unless otherwise noted): $12 for adults (ages 13+), $8 for children (ages 0-12 yrs)



The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org





