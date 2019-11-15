Holiday Fun Coming Soon To Great AZ Puppets!

Article Pixel Nov. 15, 2019  

Holiday Fun Coming Soon To Great AZ Puppets!

Coming Soon to Great AZ Puppets -- holiday fun! See the full lineup below!

December 4-22
"THE ELVES AND THE SHOEMAKER": In this charming holiday-themed version of the traditional tale, Santa sends his elves to help a kindly shoemaker and his wife.

Sunday, December 15
GREAT ARIZONA PUPPET THEATER CHRISTMAS PARTY: Celebrate the season at our annual Christmas party. Enjoy a 2pm showing of "The Elves and the Shoemaker" followed by puppet making, holiday snacks, and a visit from Santa Claus! RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED -- please call 602-262-2050. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Members receive $5 off per ticket. Doors open at 1:30pm.

***THEATER CLOSED ON CHRISTMAS DAY, WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 25***

SHOWTIMES: Wednesdays through Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm

PRICES (unless otherwise noted): $12 for adults (ages 13+), $8 for children (ages 0-12 yrs)

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org



Related Articles View More Phoenix Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Discover Uville, A Unique Hotel-Museum In Old Montreal
  • INHALED By Isabelle Duval Offers Personal Story About Overcoming Domestic Abuse
  • The Azrieli Foundation Announces 2020 Azrieli Music Prize Winners
  • Voting Now Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards, Presented by TodayTix!