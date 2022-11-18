Guest Artist Pete Sands Comes to the Great AZ Puppet Theater

Born and raised at the Navajo Reservation in Utah, Pete Sands hopes to make learning about Diné language and culture fun for children through his show "Navajo Highways." Come meet Ash and Sadie, two cousins, as they show what their life is like in the Navajo Nation. $12 for adults (ages 13+), $10 for children (ages 0-12 yrs).

Pete Sands is an artist and performer born and raised on the Navajo Reservation in Utah. This special evening show will include puppetry for adults, live music, and stories about Sands' life and activism. Tickets for this event are available at $20 per person, adults only, 18+.



SHOWTIMES (unless otherwise noted): Friday at 10am, Saturday at 10am & 2pm, Sunday at 2pm

**SUNDAY performances require all guests age 2 and up to be masked while indoors. Other performances are masks optional, but strongly encouraged.**



