Great Arizona Puppet Theater to Host Special Guest Artist Pete Sands This Month

Great Arizona Puppet Theater will host special guest artist Pete Sands for events on February 17-19.

Feb. 04, 2023  

Guest Artist Pete Sands will present "NAVAJO HIGHWAYS": Born and raised at
the Navajo Reservation in Utah, Pete Sands hopes to make learning about
Diné language and culture fun for children through his show "Navajo Highways." Come meet Ash and Sadie, two cousins, as they show what their life is like in the Navajo Nation.

Friday, February 17 at 7:00pm AN EVENING WITH PETE SANDS: Pete Sands is an artist and performer born and raised on the Navajo Reservation in Utah. This special evening show will include puppetry for adults, live music, and stories about Sands' life and activism. Tickets for this event are available at $20 per person. Adults only, 18+.

SHOWTIMES for Navajo Highways are (unless otherwise noted): Friday at 10am, Saturday at 10am & 2pm, Sunday at 2pm.

PRICES (unless otherwise noted): ADVANCE TICKET PURCHASE IS REQUIRED. $12 for adults (ages 13+), $8 for children (ages 0-12 yrs). Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit
https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2222988®id=64&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fgreatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 .

**SUNDAY performances require all guests age 2 and up to be masked while indoors. Other performances are masks optional, but strongly encouraged.**

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org




