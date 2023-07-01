Great AZ Puppet Theater to Host Delta Dental Day This Month

On Saturday, July 15 the Arizona Great Puppet Theater will host DELTA DENTAL DAY.

This free event will inform the public how the Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation is teaming up with us to bring healthy smiles to Arizona. Three puppet shows will play on this day for zero dollars and zero cents! "The Pirate and the Tooth Fairy," "Baby Bunny Brushes His Teeth," and "Little Dino's Baby Tooth" are silly, cute, and entertaining stories that are also fun ways to help kids learn about taking care of their teeth. There will also be puppet-making and other activities! Recommended for ages 3 and up.



Doors open at 9:30am, performances will be at 10am, 11am, and 12pm. **ADVANCE RESERVATIONS REQUIRED** Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 or visit

Click Here .



The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org