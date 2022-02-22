Gallery 37 Lead Master Artist Named National Art Education Association Arizona Educator Of The Year

Ryan Williams, the West Valley Arts Council Gallery 37 Lead Master Artist and Curriculum Director, has been named the National Art Education Association Arizona Art Educator of the Year Award.

Williams is a visual arts teacher and director for the Conservatory of Arts and Design at Desert Edge High School in Goodyear.

Gallery 37 is West Valley Art's award-winning summer youth public art program for students ages 15 to 18 who work with professional artists to design, develop and install permanent pieces of public art for a West Valley city. Since 2001, more than 250 Arizona students have participated in the program.

"There is no greater testament of your exemplary contributions to the field of visual arts education than being chosen for this prestigious award," National Art Education Association Executive Director Mario Rossero wrote in Williams' congratulator letter. "Your colleagues through the United States and abroad join the NAEA Board of Directors in applauding your leadership, commitment and service to the profession."

The award will be presented at a ceremony at the Pacific Region Awards Ceremony in New York on March 5.

"Ryan is a tremendously dedicated, creative and committed educator who has made a significant impact in many young peoples' lives," said West Valley Arts President and CEO Sandra Bassett. "What's even more compelling is that the artwork created by these young students will forever be on display in communities throughout the West Valley. That's quite a legacy."

For more information about West Valley Arts Council, visit www.westvalleyarts.org.