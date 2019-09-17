Equity Cast Announced For BAUER At BLK BOX PHX

BLK BOX PHX is proud to be offering three Actors' Equity Association contracts for their upcoming production of BAUER, the visceral and visual true story of forgotten modern artist Rudolf Bauer, struggling with his fading place in the history of art. Congratulations to Brian Runbeck, Maria Amorocho Weisbrod & Shana Rebilas Bousard. BAUER is written by Lauren Gunderson and directed by Elaine 'E.E.' Moe, member of the Stage Directors & Choreographers Society.

Maria Amorocho has been a member of Actors' Equity Association since 1988. After receiving her BA in Drama and Music from Kenyon College (with Distinction in her senior exercise in music), she continued vocal study and acting in Cleveland, Ohio. Highlights were work with Dobama Theatre, and the title roles in GYPSY and EVITA at Cain Park Amphitheatre. Maria moved to Phoenix and began earning points as an Equity Membership Candidate through her work with Actors Lab Arizona. It was in their long-running production of "Six Women with Brain Death ... or Expiring Minds Want to Know" that Maria earned her Equity card. She has worked with numerous professional theatres around the Valley, as well as serving as prop master and costume designer at Greasepaint Theatre for Youth.

During the 1990's and early 2000's , Maria worked as a union actor with Actors Theatre of Phoenix, Musical Theatre of Arizona, Phoenix Theatre, Arizona Jewish Theatre, Theatre League, and more recently Theatre Works and The Bridge Initiative. Currently, she is involved in new play development and in other creative pursuits such as her own Judaica business. See examples of Maria's art at https://www.etsy.com/shop/KeepsakeKippotAZ.

Brian Runbeck is a native of Phoenix who has split his professional life between Arizona and New York City. He has performed Off-Broadway and at regional theaters such as Geva Theatre, Tennessee Rep, Arkansas Rep, Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival, Mill Mountain Theatre and The Barter Theatre. He has also performed in several productions locally at The Phoenix Theatre Company, including playing Amos "Mr. Cellophane" in CHICAGO (AriZoni nomination), Frank Foster in HOW THE OTHER HALF LOVES (AriZoni Award), and major roles in THE FULL MONTY, CRAZY FOR YOU, and UNBEATABLE, to name a few. Brian also won a Syracuse Area Live Theater (S.A.L.T.) Award as Best Actor for his portrayal of Oscar Wilde in GROSS INDECENCY: THE THREE TRIALS OF Oscar Wilde. His most recent theatrical credits include playing Georges in LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Cortland Repertory Theatre and Fred in Neil LaBute's drama SOME VELVET MORNING at Tempe Center for the Arts. He has also dabbled in the film, television and national commercials.

As a vocalist, Brian was honored to tour Japan with the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra, singing Disney music for DISNEY ON CLASSIC. And closer to home, he has enjoyed creating and starring in cabarets the past two years: A SWINGIN' CHRISTMAS at Phoenix Theatre, A SWINGIN' CHRISTMAS... TOO! at Tempe Center for the Arts, and WHERE IS LOVE? for the ASU Kerr Cultural Center in Scottsdale.

Brian is a proud member of Actors' Equity Association and Screen Actors Guild. www.brianrunbeck.com

Shana Bousard is an award-winning singer/actress and director, and has been professionally involved in music and theatre all her life. She graduated from the prestigious Hartt School of Music and immediately began her career in the northeast. She was a featured singer/dancer for Holland America and Regency Cruise lines, and has performed several cabarets and concerts in Manhattan, Phoenix, and around the country. Since moving to Arizona in 1995, Shana, a proud member of Actor's Equity Association, has performed for many local and National Theatre companies. Favorite, recent rolls include "Glinda" in The Wizard of Oz, "Mrs. Banks" in Mary Poppins, Rosemary Clooney/Self in "A Swingin' Christmas!" at Phoenix Theatre, and "Sally Bowles" in Cabaret at Theatre Artists Studio. Shana has served as a proud, professional member of the choir at Community Church of the Verdes, and she also claims extensive commercial and voice-over credits and is represented by the Leighton Agency. She is also delighted to have produced her vocal CD, 'This One's On Me'.

In addition to performing, Shana spends her time as a loving wife and mother, and currently works full time as a Board Certified Music Therapist with clients of all ages. As an independent contractor, Shana travels to many schools, homes, and adult facilities each week to provide music therapy services to children and adults with autism, Down's Syndrome, developmental disabilities, memory impairment, and other abilities.

Bauer plays November 22nd through December 8th at the Judith Hardes Theatre at The Phoenix Theatre Company. Visit https://blkboxphx.com





