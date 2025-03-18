EVER AFTER, COME FROM AWAY And More Set for The Phoenix Theatre Company 106th Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Phoenix Theatre Company's 106th season delivers a compelling mix of Broadway hits, new works, and beloved classics. The season features the Tony Award-winning Come From Away, the sweeping regional premiere musical The Roads to Loch Lomond, and the enchanting Ever After, a fresh take on the hit film.

Audiences will also experience the deeply personal Looking Over the President's Shoulder and the timeless holiday tradition A Christmas Carol.

"The stories we've selected reflect the power we each have to carve the path we were meant to live. They encourage us to stand up for what we believe in and show humanity to those around us," said Producing Artistic Director, Michael Barnard.

"Each production embraces the human spirit in a way that allows us to celebrate all people for who they are-and, in doing so, reminds us that joy, love, and hope still exist in this often angry world."

This landmark season is not only defined by the compelling stories on stage but also by a monumental moment in the company's history-the opening of the state-of-the-art Dr. Stacie J. and Richard J Stephenson Theatre, a 500-seat Broadway-style venue that allows for bigger productions, cutting-edge technical design, and expanded creative possibilities.

With this expansion, The Phoenix Theatre Company is positioned to produce more ambitious, visually stunning productions than ever before.

"This theatre features an orchestra pit, expanded staging, and cutting-edge technology, giving audiences the chance to experience live music the way it was meant to be heard. With the ability to fly in massive scenic pieces, utilize trap doors, and create Broadway-level effects, we can now reimagine classic works in entirely new and exciting ways," Barnard said.

"And, for the first time, we have a venue that's fully equipped to support pre-Broadway show development, putting The Phoenix Theatre Company on the national stage for new musical theatre."

Additionally, a special engagement show will mark the grand opening of the new Dr. Stacie J. and Richard J Stephenson Theatre, serving as a milestone celebration before the start of the official season. This inaugural production, to be announced soon, will be a separately ticketed event that offers audiences the first opportunity to experience the grandeur of this state-of-the-art venue. While not included in subscription packages, current subscribers will enjoy an exclusive presale opportunity to purchase tickets before they go on sale to the general public. This highly anticipated event promises to set the stage for an exciting future at The Phoenix Theatre Company.

The 2025/26 season features a mix of Broadway-caliber productions, world premieres, and beloved classics, including:

The Roads to Loch Lomond

October 8 - November 2, 2025

Hormel Theatre

Inspired by the timeless Scottish ballad, this regional premiere musical blends history and myth into a breathtaking tale of love, sacrifice, and rebellion. As two brothers fight for their homeland, they must choose between honor, family, and a future that may never come.

Looking Over the President's Shoulder

October 29 - December 14, 2025

Hardes Theatre

This intimate play captures the poignant tale of a man whose dreams of opera gave way to an unexpected calling as the Chief Butler at the White House. Serving four U.S. presidents, Fields' unique perspective on leadership and loyalty reveals the heart behind the history, and the personal sacrifices entwined with public service.

A Christmas Carol

November 19, 2025 - January 4, 2026

Dr. Stacie J. and Richard J Stephenson Theatre

With a masterful score by our late musical director, Alan Ruch, and inspired by the beloved Actors Theatre production that touched thousands, A Christmas Carol is a spectacular musical spectacle that shines with the magic of the holidays, the power of redemption, and the beauty of tradition.

Million Dollar Quartet

December 17 - March 8, 2026

Hormel Theatre

Watch the electrifying night in 1956 when Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, and Jerry Lee Lewis unexpectedly converged at Sun Studio. This Tony Award-winning jukebox musical showcases the spontaneous energy and raw talent of these icons whose collaboration would leave an indelible mark on the music world.

Come From Away

January 28 - April 5, 2026

Dr. Stacie J. and Richard J Stephenson Theatre

This Tony Award-winning musical tells the extraordinary true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them in the aftermath of 9/11. Through an uplifting score and a deeply moving narrative, it captures the resilience, kindness, and connections formed in the face of adversity.

Tenderly

March 4 - May 3, 2026

Hardes Theatre

An intimate and deeply moving musical that explores the life of Rosemary Clooney, offering a glimpse into the life of one of music's most cherished voices. With just two performers, one actor embodies a host of key figures-from Frank Sinatra to Bing Crosby-while Clooney reflects on her journey through therapy sessions and beloved songs like "Come On-a My House," "Hey There," and "Tenderly."

Daddy Long Legs

April 1 - 26, 2026

Hormel Theatre

When an anonymous benefactor sends a young, orphaned woman to college, her world expands beyond anything she imagined, leading to a journey of discovery, independence, and a love story she never saw coming.

Ever After

May 6 - June 21, 2026

Dr. Stacie J. and Richard J Stephenson Theatre

This bold reimagining of a classic fairy tale blends adventure, romance, and resilience as a heroine defies expectations to carve out her own destiny. Inspired by the beloved film Ever After, starring Drew Barrymore, this musical celebrates a timeless story of courage and love.

Dear Evan Hansen

June 10 - August 9, 2026

Hormel

A poignant exploration of loneliness, hope, and self-discovery, this groundbreaking musical follows a teenager struggling to find his place in the world. When a misunderstanding turns into something bigger than himself, he must navigate the consequences and discover the true meaning of connection and honesty.

Hairspray

July 15 - August 30, 2026

Dr. Stacie J. and Richard J Stephenson Theatre

Big dreams, bigger hair, and even bigger heart-this electrifying musical follows Tracy Turnblad, a teen determined to dance her way to stardom while championing change in 1960s Baltimore. Featuring a Tony Award-winning score and an uplifting message of acceptance, the show is a joyful celebration of self-expression and unity.

At its core, this season is about connection. Connection between audiences and the stories on stage. Between artists and their craft. Between people who come together, even just for a few hours, to experience something unforgettable.

"We hope audiences take away hope and acceptance of others but more than that, we want them to feel at home," Barnard said.

"From the moment you step into our theatre whether in the lobby, at the box office, in our restaurant, or even in the parking lot, you are welcome here. Theatre should be easy, fun, and inviting. We love what we do, and we want you to love it too."

Alongside a dynamic season of productions, The Phoenix Theatre Company proudly presents the 28th annual Festival of New American Theatre January 9 - 25, 2026. A cornerstone of the company's commitment to fostering emerging talent and expanding the American theatrical landscape, this festival is the Southwest's premier showcase for new works. Audiences have the rare opportunity to witness the creative journey from script to stage.

As Arizona's largest regional theatre, The Phoenix Theatre Company produces each show entirely in-house, with a dedicated team of artisans and experts shaping every aspect of the production. From set construction to costume design, this hands-on approach allows for bold creative interpretation and immersive storytelling.

Current subscribers can renew their season tickets starting March 18, while new season ticket packages for the 2025/26 season will be available to the public beginning April 2. Single tickets go on sale June 3. For details, visit www.phoenixtheatre.com.

