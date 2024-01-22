ESTEBAN: VALENTINE'S DAY LOVE Comes to Sound Bites Grill

ESTEBAN: VALENTINE'S DAY LOVE Comes to Sound Bites Grill

Take your special someone on a musical journey of love to celebrate music and passion at Esteban: Valentine's Day Love. The iconic guitarist will serenade you and your Valentine on Thursday, February 14, and Saturday, February 17, at 7 p.m., at Sound Bites Grill, 101 N State Route 89A, F29, in Sedona, Arizona.

With each dynamic strum from the heart, master guitarist Esteban will fuse classical and flamenco styles with your favorite love songs to create the perfect romantic setting for Valentine's Day.

Esteban's passion and explosive style of playing are a must-see live. Accompanied by his full band, Esteban creates a crescendo of loving melodies and beats with violinist and daughter Teresa Joy, and bass guitarist and son Ben Paul.

For tickets and information, visit estebanmusic.com. Tickets - $69 to $199.

“The enchanting red rocks of Sedona create a stunning backdrop for an evening of moving music that inspires love and romance,” says Esteban. “I invite you to join us for an up-close concert experience like no other where you'll feel every note and strum of my guitar.”

Make it a romantic concert getaway and stay overnight. The Best Western Plus Arroyo Roble Hotel & Creekside Villas has incredible Red Rock Views and is located in the heart of Uptown Sedona three minutes from Sound Bites Grill. The hotel will offer concert attendees 15% off room rates when booking your stay using these links:

·       To book a room between 2/13 – 2/16/24: https://www.bestwestern.com/en_US/book/hotel-rooms.03099.html?groupId=K48UI7K1

·       To book a room between 2/16 – 2/19/24: https://www.bestwestern.com/en_US/book/hotel-rooms.03099.html?groupId=5T4WN1Q8

With multi-hued rock formations providing a mesmerizing backdrop, Sound Bites Grill offers an intimate dinner theater experience for an unbeatable place to enjoy Esteban's passion and explosive style of play. Each seat is within a few feet of the stage allowing guests to see and feel every detail of the performance.

Get the ultimate Esteban experience with the VIP dinner package, which includes seating closest to the stage and dinner from Sound Bites' menu including fresh seafood and hand-cut steaks.

Renowned for his emotive performances and exemplary classical and flamenco guitar, the multi-platinum and eight-time Billboard chart-topping guitarist has been inspiring music fans across the globe for more than 30 years. Launching his career in Arizona, Esteban became a Valley favorite in 1991 at the Hyatt Regency Gainey Ranch in Scottsdale where the charismatic musician first riveted audiences with his masterful and emotionally moving guitar playing.

Audiences worldwide love the multi-platinum artist for his engaging personality showcased in a Geico Super Bowl commercial and on QVC and HSN.

For more information on Esteban, his music and show schedule, visit estebanmusic.com.


SPONSORED BY HERBERGER THEATER CENTER




