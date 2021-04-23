Drive-In Puppet Show JACK AND THE BEANSTALK Announced at The Great Arizona Puppet Theater

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater will present a drive-in puppet show JACK AND THE BEANSTALK.



The classic story about the brave little boy told with hand puppets, unique scenery, a growing beanstalk, and our very own Giant.

Running Saturday, May 8/Sunday, May 9/Saturday, May 15 -- 9:00am. Admission is $40 per car load for non-members, $30 for members; PAID reservations are REQUIRED and must be received before 5pm the Friday before the show. Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit

https://azpuppets.org/reservations.php .

The parking lot will be open 15 minutes before showtime. Restroom is available before and after the performance. Shows and showtimes are subject to change.