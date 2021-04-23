Drive-In Puppet Show JACK AND THE BEANSTALK Announced at The Great Arizona Puppet Theater
The classic story about the brave little boy told with hand puppets, unique scenery, a growing beanstalk, and our very own Giant.
The Great Arizona Puppet Theater will present a drive-in puppet show JACK AND THE BEANSTALK.
Running Saturday, May 8/Sunday, May 9/Saturday, May 15 -- 9:00am. Admission is $40 per car load for non-members, $30 for members; PAID reservations are REQUIRED and must be received before 5pm the Friday before the show. Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit
https://azpuppets.org/reservations.php .
The parking lot will be open 15 minutes before showtime. Restroom is available before and after the performance. Shows and showtimes are subject to change.The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org