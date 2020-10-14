Diablo Ballet Lauches 27th Season With Virtual THE NUTCRACKER SUITE

The season kicks off in November.

Diablo Ballet's 2020 - 2021 27th Season launches in November with Julia Adam's The Nutcracker Suite.

Julia Adam's The Nutcracker Suite, which premiered in November 2019 takes a local twist on the timeless holiday classic when the Diablo family and their daughter Clara check into the Nutcracker Suite at the Fairmont Hotel on Nob Hill for Christmas Eve. This whimsical ballet captures the magic and anticipation of the holidays that will delight every member of the family.

Due to Covid restrictions, The Nutcracker Suite, which also includes interviews and fun behind the scenes footage, will be filmed in Diablo Ballet's transformed black box theatre early November and streamed virtually to audience's homes on opening night November 13th. The virtual link will be available for three days. Artistic Director, Lauren Jonas, states, "I am so happy to be able to bring joy to our patrons during this unprecedented time. The dancers are safely back to work with health protocols in place and are thrilled to be back in the studio after six long months."

Diablo Ballet will also present its annual Sugar Plum Party virtually this year on November 14th at 3 pm. This exclusive event via Zoom includes a virtual tea party with the Diablo Ballet Company dancers, a mini ballet class, Story Time and a Sugar Plum kit filled with goodies to make the day extra sweet. Tickets are $25 per child and are packaged with the virtual performance.

Virtual tickets are being sold one per household through the Lesher Center for the Arts and can be purchased by calling 925-943-SHOW (7469) or visit lesherartscenter.org. For additional information, visit diabloballet.org or call (925) 943-1775. Season Subscriptions are also available.

