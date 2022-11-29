December Brings Jazz, Dance, Classical And Holiday Performances To Scottsdale

December performances at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts celebrate the holiday season and continue the center's focus on presenting the best of classical music, jazz and dance.

Perennielly popular Christmas programs like the Scottsdale Philharmonic's "Messiah" and Mariachi Sol de México's "A Merry-Achi Christmas" are already close to selling out while Emerson String Quartet's final world tour, BODYTRAFFIC's contemporary dance flavors, and the Brubeck Brothers' "straight-ahead jazz" offer some stylistic variety to the mix. Here's the full December lineup:

Emerson String Quartet



Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, 8 p.m.

The Emerson String Quartet, one of the world's premier chamber music ensembles and "an extraordinary fusion of experience and authority with audacity and freshness" (The Boston Globe), is now on its final world tour.

Celtic Woman: A Christmas Symphony



Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, 8 p.m.

Experience the magical sound of Celtic Woman's angelic harmonies with a full symphony orchestra this holiday season.

Scottsdale Philharmonic



Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, 4 p.m.

The Scottsdale Philharmonic performs a program that includes Chopin's Piano Concerto no. 1, Mozart's "Voi che sapete" from Le Nozze Di Figaro and Shubert's Symphony no. 8.

BODYTRAFFIC



Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, 8 p.m.

BODYTRAFFIC uses the creative spirit of its Los Angeles home to fulfill its mission of delivering performances that inspire audiences simply to love dance.

Sippin' Series: Holiday Cocktails

Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, 7 p.m.

Learn about and enjoy a variety of fun cocktails for the holiday season.

Scottsdale Philharmonic Holiday Concert



Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, 4 p.m.

This holiday season performance by the Scottsdale Philharmonic features George Frideric Handel's "Messiah."

Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel

American Pianistic Treasures



Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

Discover these "American Pianistic Treasures" as Jeffrey Siegel gives us all the glittering details behind Gershwin, Copland, Bernstein, Gottschalk and MacDowell.

Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández

A Merry-Achi Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, 8 p.m.

Maestro José Hernández and his platinum-selling Mariachi Sol de México perform treasured holiday classics and favorites from the mariachi songbook in this holiday fiesta.

Brubeck Brothers Quartet



Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, 6 p.m.

The Brubecks celebrate their legendary father through a program titled "Dave Brubeck's Centennial Celebration," including favorites like "Take Five," "Unsquare Dance" and "Blue Rondo a la Turk" as they invite the audience to travel along the timeline of Dave Brubeck's extraordinary life and career.

All performances take place at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E. 2nd St., Scottsdale, Arizona. Ticket prices vary by show. Visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/events or call Scottsdale Arts Guest Services at 480-499-TKTS (8587) for more information.

