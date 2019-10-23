Coming Soon To Great AZ Puppet Theater

Oct. 23, 2019  

Coming Soon To Great AZ Puppet TheaterSee the line up of shows coming soon to Great AZ Puppet Theater

November 1-3
***THEATER CLOSED***

November 6-10
"IMAGINE THIS": "Imagine This" is not your average puppet show! This yearly event is a giant puppet extravaganza featuring original stories written by kids, for kids. Kenilworth Elementary student write original stories and a panel of judges chooses the best to be made into shows by our professional puppeteers using a variety of puppets styles. Expect a high energy, creative show filled with some wild antics and originality! Recommended for ages 5 and up.

***NO DAYTIME SHOWS ON SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9***

Saturday, November 9 at 7:00pm
DAISY AND JINGLES PRESENT "IMAGINE THIS": Not your average puppet show!
A giant puppet extravaganza featuring original stories written by kids and performed by professional puppeteers using a variety of puppet styles. Expect a high-energy, creative and possibly downright WEIRD show filled with wild antics and originality! Special guest hosts DAISY and JINGLES from the Adult Puppet Slams will be your emcees. AGES 12+. $12 if PAID at least 24 hours in advance, $15 day-of-show. 7:00pm. Call 602-262-2050 ext. 0 to pay for tickets.

November 13-December 1
"THE LITTLE RED HEN": Who will help the Little Red Hen with all the work it takes to get wheat made into bread? A fun sing-along show featuring the hard-working hen, her silly (and lazy!) animal friends and a very helpful little chick.

***NO SHOWS ON THANKSGIVING, THURSDAY NOVEMBER 28***


SHOWTIMES (unless otherwise noted): Wednesdays through Fridays at 10am,
Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm

PRICES (unless otherwise noted): $12 for adults (ages 13+), $8 for
children (ages 0-12 yrs)

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050 for reservations, directions and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org



