See the line up of shows coming soon to Great AZ Puppet Theater



November 1-3

***THEATER CLOSED***



November 6-10

"IMAGINE THIS": "Imagine This" is not your average puppet show! This yearly event is a giant puppet extravaganza featuring original stories written by kids, for kids. Kenilworth Elementary student write original stories and a panel of judges chooses the best to be made into shows by our professional puppeteers using a variety of puppets styles. Expect a high energy, creative show filled with some wild antics and originality! Recommended for ages 5 and up.

***NO DAYTIME SHOWS ON SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9***



Saturday, November 9 at 7:00pm

DAISY AND JINGLES PRESENT "IMAGINE THIS": Not your average puppet show!

A giant puppet extravaganza featuring original stories written by kids and performed by professional puppeteers using a variety of puppet styles. Expect a high-energy, creative and possibly downright WEIRD show filled with wild antics and originality! Special guest hosts DAISY and JINGLES from the Adult Puppet Slams will be your emcees. AGES 12+. $12 if PAID at least 24 hours in advance, $15 day-of-show. 7:00pm. Call 602-262-2050 ext. 0 to pay for tickets.



November 13-December 1

"THE LITTLE RED HEN": Who will help the Little Red Hen with all the work it takes to get wheat made into bread? A fun sing-along show featuring the hard-working hen, her silly (and lazy!) animal friends and a very helpful little chick.

***NO SHOWS ON THANKSGIVING, THURSDAY NOVEMBER 28***





SHOWTIMES (unless otherwise noted): Wednesdays through Fridays at 10am,

Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm



PRICES (unless otherwise noted): $12 for adults (ages 13+), $8 for

children (ages 0-12 yrs)



The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050 for reservations, directions and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org







Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Metro Stories

More Hot Stories For You