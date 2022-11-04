Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Childsplay's RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER Back By Demand, November 19 - December 24

It's an adventure that teaches us that what makes you different can be what makes you special.

Nov. 04, 2022  
Childsplay Theatre, a pioneer in theatre-for-youth since 1977, is bringing Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer back to the Herberger Theater in its 46th season.

Starting November 19th, the holiday classic soars off the screen in this musical adaptation of the beloved television special. Adapted by Robert Penola, with Music and Lyrics by Johnny Marks, RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER is filled with holiday hits including "Holly Jolly Christmas," and the beloved title song, "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer." The musical features a host of favorite characters including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Sam the Snowman, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph.

Tickets start at $13 and are on sale now. Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer runs weekends, November 19th through December 24th, with select weekday performances the week of Christmas Eve. Rudolph is recommended for children ages 4 and up.

The show will feature some of the Valley's finest acting and singing talent, including Tommy Strawser in the role of Rudolph, Jon Gentry as Sam, and Katie McFadzen as Yukon Cornelius.

Weekends and select weekdays, November 19 - December 24, 2022

Herberger Theater Center - Stage West

All performances held at the Herberger Theater Center, 222 E. Monroe Street in Phoenix.

Tickets start at $13 and are on sale at childsplayaz.org.




