Childsplay World Of Wonder Gala Provides Funds For Educational Programs

More than 200 guests gathered for a spectacular evening earlier this month at the World of Wonder Gala 2022 - The Soaring Twenties: Reaching New Heights! raising funds to support Childsplay's educational programs.

"We are constantly overwhelmed by the generosity of the community and those who support the work we do to introduce, engage and inspire young people through theater experiences," said Childsplay Managing Director Steve Martin. "We exceeded our goal for the evening, but that number is not as important as the impact it will have in helping us continue with our mission."

Artist and designer Ruby Farias of Scottsdale was the event chair.

Sponsors included Alliance Bank of Arizona, Fennemore Craig, KMPG, SRP, Lewis Roca, Snell & Wilmer, Roxx Vodka, Breakthru Beverage Group, Four Peaks Brewing Company, Alphagraphics, Divinity Event Productions and Hon-Dah Resort Casino. Gordon and Anne Waggoner were the Dinner Wine Sponsors.

Childsplay's next stage production is the pop culture phenomenon Schoolhouse Rock LIVE!, returning to the Valley from its national tour for a four-week run on Stage West at the Herberger Theater Center from April 23 to May 22. Featuring iconic songs like "Just A Bill," "Conjunction Junction," "Three Is the Magic Number" and "Preamble," academic subjects will never be the same

Based on the book by Scott Ferguson, George Keating and Kyle Hall with lyrics and music by Lynn Ahrens, Bob Dorough, Dave Frishberg, Kathy Mandry, George Newall and Tom Yohe, Schoolhouse Rock LIVE! will be staged Saturdays at 1 and 4 p.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. Backstage tours are planned Saturdays May 7 and 21 following the 4 p.m. performances.

Ticket prices start at $13 and are on sale at childsplayaz.org/SHRL22

For more information about Childsplay, visit www.childsplayaz.org.