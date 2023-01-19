Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Childsplay To Receive $15k Grant From The National Endowment for the Arts

The grant will support its new plays program, Hula Hoopin Queen.

Jan. 19, 2023  
Childsplay To Receive $15k Grant From The National Endowment for the Arts

Childsplay has announced it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a Grants for Arts Projects award of $15,000.

This grant will support the theatre's production of The Hula-Hoopin' Queen, Childsplay's co-commission with Imagination Stage in Bethesda, MD. This grant is one of 1,251 Grants for Arts Projects awards totaling nearly $28.8 million that were announced by the NEA as part of its first round of fiscal year 2023 grants.

"The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts projects in communities nationwide," said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. "Projects such as this one with Childsplay Theatre strengthen arts and cultural ecosystems, provide equitable opportunities for arts participation and practice, and contribute to the health of our communities and our economy."

"We are so grateful to the NEA for continuing to support new and exciting work for young audiences. This beautiful new play by Gloria Bond Clunie is a joyous celebration of family, community, and hula-hooping!" said Dwayne Hartford, Childsplay Artistic Director.

The Hula-Hoopin' Queen is based off of the book by Thelma Lynn Godin (a reading by Oprah Winfrey is available here). This new play, specifically created for young audiences, is set to debut in Maryland in February 2023 before its Arizona debut in April at the Herberger Theater Center.


Kameeka is confident that today she will finally beat her rival, Jamara, and become the Hula-Hoopin' Queen of 139th Street. But then Mama reminds her that today is their neighbor Miz Adeline's birthday, and Kameeka has a ton of chores to do to get ready for the party they are hosting. Kameeka is so preoccupied with thoughts of victory that she accidentally ruins Miz Adeline's birthday cake, and has to confess to her that there won't be a cake for her special day. And Miz Adeline loves chocolate cake. But to Kameeka's surprise it turns out she also loves something else - hula hooping!

The Hula-Hoopin' Queen is a charming celebration of family and community ties. Set in Harlem, this intergenerational story shows the importance of staying young at heart.


Childsplay, Inc. is a nonprofit theatre company of professional, adult artists who perform for and teach young audiences and their families. The mission of Childsplay is "to create theatre so strikingly original in form, content or both, that it instills in young people an enduring awe, love and respect for the medium, thus preserving imagination and wonder, the hallmarks of childhood which are keys to the future. For more information, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2219884®id=64&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.childsplayaz.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.




2023 ARIZONA BACH FESTIVAL To Run February 26 - March 14, 2023 Photo
2023 ARIZONA BACH FESTIVAL To Run February 26 - March 14, 2023
The Arizona Bach Festival announces its 14th anniversary season showcasing exquisite music from the Baroque era including the music of Bach, Vivaldi and Handel.
Upcoming Theater Productions Announced at Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts Photo
Upcoming Theater Productions Announced at Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts
From geriatrics to Jesus, with a little bit of Lucy thrown in, expect plenty of laughs from theater offerings at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts in January and February.
CINDERELLA Comes to the Great AZ Puppet Theater Photo
CINDERELLA Comes to the Great AZ Puppet Theater
Cinderella comes to the Great Arizona Puppet Theater this month. The company will also host 'Cinderella's Ball' in February.
Broadway Favorites Jessica Vosk And Ramin Karimloo To Take The Stage At Scottsdale Center Photo
Broadway Favorites Jessica Vosk And Ramin Karimloo To Take The Stage At Scottsdale Center
Audiences will have a chance to experience Broadway at its finest at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts during two sensational performances in January and February. 

More Hot Stories For You


Upcoming Theater Productions Announced at Scottsdale Center For The Performing ArtsUpcoming Theater Productions Announced at Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts
January 13, 2023

From geriatrics to Jesus, with a little bit of Lucy thrown in, expect plenty of laughs from theater offerings at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts in January and February.
CINDERELLA Comes to the Great AZ Puppet TheaterCINDERELLA Comes to the Great AZ Puppet Theater
January 12, 2023

Cinderella comes to the Great Arizona Puppet Theater this month. The company will also host 'Cinderella's Ball' in February.
Broadway Favorites Jessica Vosk And Ramin Karimloo To Take The Stage At Scottsdale CenterBroadway Favorites Jessica Vosk And Ramin Karimloo To Take The Stage At Scottsdale Center
January 11, 2023

Audiences will have a chance to experience Broadway at its finest at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts during two sensational performances in January and February. 
Photos: First Look at THE HIT at Hale Centre TheatrePhotos: First Look at THE HIT at Hale Centre Theatre
January 7, 2023

Hale Theatre has released production photos for their production of 'The Hit', currently running at Hale Centre Theatre through February 11th. 
JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE to be Presented by Black Theatre Troupe in FebruaryJOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE to be Presented by Black Theatre Troupe in February
January 5, 2023

One of the few theatre companies in the nation to have produced all 10 of August Wilson's American Century Cycle plays, Black Theatre Troupe will present the acclaimed JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE from February 3 to 19, 2023.
share