Celebrity Theater's Founder Rich Hazelwood Has Died

Hazelwood purchased, restored and preserved the historic Celebrity Theatre.

Mar. 1, 2021  

Owner of Phoenix's iconic Celebrity Theatre, Rich Hazelwood, passed away this morning, March 1, 2021 at the age of 74. A vibrant visionary and entrepreneur, Hazelwood purchased, restored and preserved the historic Celebrity Theatre, drawing countless entertainers to perform "in the round."

The Hazelwood Family Statement

"The Celebrity Theatre family is devastated to share the news that our owner, Rich Hazelwood passed away this morning. Rich Hazelwood cared deeply about his family, his Celebrity Theatre staff (which he considered family), everyone associated with Celebrity Theatre, and all the Valley supporters who attended concerts and events. He was very proud of the venue and what it means to the community. As we process this loss, Rich's daughter Heidi Hazelwood will lead Celebrity Theatre through its grief, past the pandemic, and into the future. For now, we are emotionally processing this incredible loss and we thank you for your privacy."


