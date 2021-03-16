Celebrate Spring And Easter With A Drive-in PETER RABBIT at The Great Arizona Puppet Theater

Celebrate Spring and Easter with a drive-in puppet show, Peter Rabbit, at Arizona Public Theatre.

Naughty Peter disobeys his mother and sets off to find adventure (and lunch!) in Mr. McGregor's garden in this popular version of Beatrix Potter's most famous tale, told with adorable hand puppets, music and movement -- no words!

Admission is $40 per car load for non-members, $30 for members; PAID reservations are REQUIRED and must be received before 5pm the Friday before the show. Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://azpuppets.org/reservations.php.

The parking lot will be open 15 minutes before showtime. Restroom is available before and after the performance. Shows and showtimes are subject to change.