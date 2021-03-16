Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Celebrate Spring And Easter With A Drive-in PETER RABBIT at The Great Arizona Puppet Theater

This popular version of Beatrix Potter's most famous tale is told with adorable hand puppets, music and movement.

Mar. 16, 2021  

Celebrate Spring and Easter with a drive-in puppet show, Peter Rabbit, at Arizona Public Theatre.

Naughty Peter disobeys his mother and sets off to find adventure (and lunch!) in Mr. McGregor's garden in this popular version of Beatrix Potter's most famous tale, told with adorable hand puppets, music and movement -- no words!

Admission is $40 per car load for non-members, $30 for members; PAID reservations are REQUIRED and must be received before 5pm the Friday before the show. Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://azpuppets.org/reservations.php.

The parking lot will be open 15 minutes before showtime. Restroom is available before and after the performance. Shows and showtimes are subject to change.

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org


