Cast and Creative Team Announced for IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE at Saguaro City Music Theatre

Saguaro City Music Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for its inaugural production - It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play. From December 9th through 24th, audiences will be transported through time as they see George, Mary, Clarence, and the entire town of Bedford Falls come to life in this staged radio broadcast of Frank Capra's holiday classic.

Based on the classic 1946 holiday film, It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, tells the story of George Bailey, a generous and well-meaning man who falls on hard times one fateful Christmas Eve. It takes the help of a lovable angel to show George how life would change for all his loved ones if he were never born, and appreciate again the greatest gift - life!

It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play is directed by University of Arizona alum, Drew Humphrey (Broadway: Irving Berlin's White Christmas, regional directing: John W. Engeman Theatre, Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre), with choreography by Dena DiGiacinto (Broadway: A Chorus Line, regional: John W. Engeman Theatre, STAGES St. Louis).

The creative team includes David L. Arsenault (Scenic Design), Jamie Reed (Music Director), Norm Testa (Technical Director), Christopher Mason (Lighting Design), Matt Marcus (Sound Design), Lindsay McDonald (Costume Design), Dani Wright (Production Stage Manager) Isabella Hightower (Assistant Stage Manager), Rowan Griffith (Props Design). Charlie Ingram (Producing Executive Director).

The cast of It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play features Stewart Gregory as Freddie Filmore (NY Theatre: Scrooge in A Christmas Carol, Rado Kuzofsky in Honorable Mention) Samantha Beemer as Sally Applewhite (Fun Home at SAPAC), James Kelley Carroll as Jake Laurents (Legally Blonde at ART, Sound of Music at Rhino Theatre), Jodi Darling as Lana Sherwood (Roadrunner Theater Company, SAPAC), Danny Fapp as the Foley artist (Guys and Dolls at Arts Express, Plaid Tidings at SAPAC), Drew Frieders as Stage Manager (CYT, Arts Express), Cayden Clark as Harry "Jazzbo" Heywood (Cabaret at PCC), Kendall Hicks as Jingle Singer (Cabaret at PCC), and Lucy Blanchard as the voice of Zuzu. The children's ensemble includes AJ Barrios, Lucy Cable, Sierra Nattrass, Wyatt Nattrass, Karlynn Oulanyah, Kimberly Oulanyah.

It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play will run from December 9th through December 24th at the Berger Performing Arts Center located at 1200 W Speedway Blvd with the following performance schedule: Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 2:00pm and 7:00pm, Sundays at 3:00pm, with some Wednesday and Thursday evenings available. Tickets start at $25 with reduced rates available for groups and preview performances. Tickets can be purchased online today at www.saguarocity.org/tickets or by calling (520) 809-5729.