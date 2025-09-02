CLUE, ONCE, and More Set for Theatrikos Theatre Company 2026 Season Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatrikos Theatre Company has announced its 2026 Mainstage Season, a lineup of seven productions that range from laugh-out-loud comedies and jukebox musicals to contemporary dramas and timeless classics. Season subscriptions will go on sale Saturday, September 13, at theatrikos.com or by calling 928-774-1662.

“This season is a love letter to theatre lovers of all kinds,” said Executive Director Jeremy Blunt. “Whether you're drawn to the magic of musicals, the intrigue of a good mystery, or the emotional depth of modern storytelling, you'll find yourself on our stage in 2026.”

Theatrikos 2026 Mainstage Season

CLUE

February 19 – March 15, 2026

Based on the beloved board game and cult film, Clue is a fast-paced farce full of slapstick, absurdity, and scandal. Six strangers gather at a secluded mansion on a stormy night, and murder is afoot. Every guest is a suspect in this comedic whodunit.

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES

April 2 – April 19, 2026

This jukebox musical brings audiences back to the ‘50s and ‘60s with over 30 hits including “Lollipop,” “Mr. Sandman,” and “Respect.” Four best friends navigate love, friendship, and growing up from prom night to their ten-year reunion.

LIFE SUCKS

May 21 – June 7, 2026

A brash, contemporary spin on Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya, this dark comedy wrestles with love, longing, purpose, and the gnawing dread that nothing really matters—until it does.

I LOVE YOU, YOU’RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE

July 2 – July 26, 2026

This fast-paced musical revue explores relationships at every stage, from first dates to marriage and beyond. Witty songs and sketches capture the humor and heart of love in all its forms.

ONCE

August 13 – September 6, 2026

Winner of eight Tony Awards, Once tells the story of a Dublin street musician and a spirited Czech pianist whose unexpected bond leads to hauntingly beautiful music. Featuring actor-musicians who perform the score live on stage.

SEX WITH STRANGERS

September 24 – October 11, 2026

In Laura Eason’s drama, a provocative young blogger and a reclusive novelist collide in a tense exploration of relationships, fame, and authenticity.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A GHOST STORY OF CHRISTMAS

November 19 – December 20, 2026

Charles Dickens’s holiday classic is brought to life in this eerie yet uplifting adaptation that captures the wonder of Scrooge’s redemptive journey.

Subscription Information

Subscriptions go on sale Saturday, September 13, and offer multiple options:

Choose Your Own Subscription – Pick three or more shows.

Flex Pass – Buy a bundle of tickets to use any way you choose.

Full Season Package – Includes all seven shows, with priority seating and perks.

Benefits include early access to the best seats, unlimited ticket exchanges, $5 off additional tickets with no service fees, and advance pre-sale opportunities.

About Theatrikos Theatre Company

Founded in 1972, Theatrikos Theatre Company enriches Northern Arizona’s cultural landscape from its home at the historic Doris Harper-White Playhouse in Flagstaff. With a diverse season of classic, contemporary, and original works, Theatrikos fosters local talent and offers educational programs and outreach that make live theatre accessible to all.