CLAUDIA'S FAMILY Comes to Borderlands Theater

Borderlands Theater will present Claudia's Family, a moving and timely play by Tucson playwright Julieta Gonzalez, the first Latina to graduate from the University of Arizona's Theater Dramatic Writing Program. Originally developed through Old Pueblo Playwrights, Claudia's Family returns to the stage some thirty years later in a full production directed by Marc David Pinate, honoring Gonzalez's artistic legacy and her dedication to telling the stories of Tucson's Mexican American community.

Set in Barrio Viejo, Claudia's Family follows a Mexican American family as they confront personal tragedy while adapting to sweeping changes in world events. With humor, heart and resilience, the play captures the challenges and triumphs that shape families across generations.

“The play reimagines immigration dynamics by placing a white European at the center of a Hispanic family's scrutiny, while the older generation reckons with shifting gender roles that occurred because of World War II. These challenges clearly resonate with our country today which is why we chose this play,” said Marc David Pinate “Julieta Gonzalez's voice is both personal and universal, illuminating the struggles and hopes of families whose stories are often overlooked in American theater.”

When Raul returns to Tucson after World War II, his Mexican American family is forever changed—not just by the war, but by Claudia, the German war bride he brings home. Rescued from chaos and danger, Claudia must now navigate a new life in a new land, as two cultures and histories collide in one Tucson household.

This moving drama explores love, identity and the unspoken costs of war.