Black Theatre Troupe Presents The Musical Celebration BLACK NATIVITY

One of the most renowned musicals of the holiday season, BLACK NATIVITY, returns to Black Theatre Troupe. December 6-22, 2019. This annual, legendary holiday event by Harlem Renaissance poet Langston Hughes, returns again to the BTT stage. Black Nativity is a joyous company of singers, actors, dancers and musicians, delivering a powerful message of joy, hope, victory and liberation. This song-play touches a special chord in the hearts of all at a very special time of the year.

Writer Langston Hughes referred to the show as a "Gospel Song-Play." BLACK NATIVITY was first produced in December 1961 at New York's 41st Street Theatre. Hughes wrote an eight-page script around a series of traditional gospel songs. Upon its premiere, it became and has remained an international success. After its New York debut, the show ran at President Kennedy's International Jazz Festival and then lauded at the Festival of Two Worlds at Spoleto, Italy. The New York Times reported that the "sophisticated Italian audiences greeted BLACK NATIVITY with enthusiasm, taking part in the singing and hand clapping and insisting on curtain call after curtain call." The Rome newspaper Il Tempo added, "The elegant festival public appeared to have forgotten itself, lost in this rhythmic wave that overwhelmed it, an integral part itself that bound stage and auditorium in a mystical fusion."

Narrator: Jeremy Jones, Joseph: Alexander Patrick, Mary: Shaniece Brazwell, Angel: Brittney Johnson

Ensemble (adults): Cherylandria Banks,Trevell Chappell, Zinia Chappel, George Johnson, Shara Jones, E. Lamont Leonard, Lorraine Taylor, Nancy Taylor, Lori White-Lyons, Tyra Yvette, Whitnie Young

Ensemble (children): Jaelyn Walker, Bailee Chisholm, Madilyn Chisholm, Taylor Chisholm, Lonnie Taylor, Joy Skinner, Brieyah Young, KeMyah Johnson

Director: Walter Belcher, Stage manager: Ben Vining, Music director: Brenda Hankins, Musical supervisor: Jennifer Robinson, Choreographer: Alexander Patrick, Costume designer: Carol Simmons, Sound designer: Derek Stevenson, Lighting designer: Drake Dole, Scenic designer: Brunella Provvidente, Technical director: Gerald Willow,

Tickets - $41

- box office at 602-258-8129

- purchase online at: http://new-wp.blacktheatretroupe.org/box-office/

Venue: The Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center is located in downtown Phoenix

at 1333 E. Washington St. Phoenix, AZ 85034





