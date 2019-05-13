Black Theatre Troupe Presents SINGLE BLACK FEMALE
Black Theatre Troupe Presents SINGLE BLACK FEMALE May 24 - June 9, 2019
Single Black Female is a show of rapid-fire comic vignettes that explore the lives of two African-American middle-class women in urban America. As a well-respected English literature professor and as a powerful corporate attorney, they keep each other balanced as they face their fears of rejection and their hopes for romance-which may be found closer than they ever imagined.
Written by: Lisa B. Thompson, Starring: Cynnita Agent and Melvina Jones-Leslie. Directed by: David Hemphill
Tickets - $38
- box office at 602-258-8129
- purchase online at: http://new-wp.blacktheatretroupe.org/box-office/
The Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center is located in downtown Phoenix
at 1333 E. Washington St. Phoenix, AZ 85034,