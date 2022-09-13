Black Theatre Troupe Presents BARBECUE Next Month

A knock-out cast of the Valley's top actors come to Black Theatre Troupe for the comedy BARBECUE. Written by Robert O'Hara, BARBECUE tells the story of the O'Mallery family with one twist: the first act is portrayed by White characters, yet for the second act, the characters are changed to Black.

Directed by Ron May, BARBECUE features Louis Farber and Michael Thompson as "James T," Katie McFadden and Ryan L. Jenkins as "Lillie Anne," Debra K. Stevens and Lydia Corbin as "Marie," Debra Lyman and Danya Donovan as "Adlean," and Megan Holcomb and Shonda Royall as "Barbara."

Performances of BARBECUE are October 21 - November 6 at Black Theatre Troupe, 1333 E. Washington.

﻿Tickets are $50 and are on sale at blacktheatretroupe.org or by calling 602-258-8128.