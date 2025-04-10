Ballet Theatre Of Phoenix/Convergence Ballet Appoint Ian Parsons As New Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ballet Theatre of Phoenix has announced the appointment of Ian Parsons as its new Director, effective fall 2025. A distinguished educator, international performer, and artistic leader, Parsons joins the organization from Canada's National Ballet School (NBS), where he has served on the Artistic Staff and as Exchange Program Manager since 2018.

Parsons brings decades of experience in the professional performing arts. A graduate of NBS's Professional Ballet Program, he went on to perform internationally with Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo and The National Ballet of Canada, before expanding into commercial theatre. His credits include the Olivier Award–nominated West End revival of Cabaret, the UK/European tour of Cats, and the film adaptation of Les Misérables.

Alongside his performance career, Parsons cultivated an extensive international teaching and choreographic practice. He has worked with a wide range of institutions in the UK and Canada, including Performers College, The School of Ballet Theatre UK, Chantry School, Danceworks, Pineapple Studios, and Canada's Ballet Jörgen. His choreographic works have been presented by Youth America Grand Prix, En Pointe and Just Dance Competitions, the Maritime Conservatory of Performing Arts, and several full-time training programs across North America and the UK, including the Company Life Program at Canada's National Ballet School.

Since joining the Artistic Staff at NBS, Parsons has contributed significantly to pedagogy and programming. In addition to managing the school's global exchange network—supporting around 100 international student placements annually—he played an active role in student career planning, curriculum design (including creating the school's formalized Pas de Deux curriculum), and was part of the team that annually staged the children in The National Ballet of Canada's production of The Nutcracker.

“After an extensive director search, I couldn't be happier with hiring Ian Parsons as the new school director” says Jennifer Cafarella-Betts, Founder and outgoing Director of Ballet Theatre of Phoenix. “His values and visions align directly with everything Ballet Theatre of Phoenix was founded on and it brings me great pleasure to know that the school is in excellent hands and will be elevated to higher grounds.”

As Director, Parsons will lead all aspects of BTP's artistic and educational programming, from curriculum and faculty development to performance, outreach, and strategic vision. He will also take the helm of Convergence Ballet, BTP's affiliated professional company, to continue building a meaningful bridge between student training and professional experience.

“I am so thrilled to join this indispensable part of the Phoenix and Arizona dance community,” said Parsons. “Ballet Theatre of Phoenix is known for its commitment to excellence and community, and I look forward to working with the students, faculty, and families to nurture that legacy and shape its exciting and dynamic future."

For more information on Ballet Theatre of Phoenix or Convergence Ballet, visit ballettheatreofphx.org or call 602-957-3364.

Comments