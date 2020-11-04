Ballet Theatre Of Phoenix Offers Free Classes For Thankful Week
Ballet Theatre of Phoenix is holding a "Thankful Week" from November 9 - November 14 with free adult classes for the public.
Located in the center of Uptown Phoenix, the 7,800 square foot state-of-the-art facility boasts top instructors in ballet, contemporary and tap dance. Those interested in trying out a class may drop in to any class during Thankful Week for no charge.
Ballet Theatre of Phoenix is located at 6201 N. 7th St.. Visit ballettheatreofphx.org or call 602-957-3364 for more information.
BALLET THEATRE OF PHOENIX
ADULT CLASS SCHEDULE
Monday
10:00am - 11:30am - Open Ballet with Daniel Baudendistel
Tuesday
10:00am - 11:30am - Open Ballet with Paola Hartley
5:30pm - 6:30pm - Open Contemporary with Chelsea Neiss
6:30pm - 8:00pm - Open Ballet with Lainie Seretis
Wednesday
6:30pm - 7:30pm - Open Tap with Chelsea Neiss
Thursday
8:45am - 10:00am - Open Beginner Ballet with Jennifer Cafarella
10:15am - 11:45am - Open Ballet with Daniel Baudendistel
Friday
10:00am - 11:30am - Open Ballet with Daniel Baudendistel
Saturday
10:00 am-11:30am - Open Ballet with Jennifer Cafarella