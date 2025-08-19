Ballet Theatre Of Phoenix Launches Dance Discovery Saturdays

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This fall, Ballet Theatre of Phoenix will introduce Dance Discovery Saturdays, a new series of monthly classes that encourages dancers to explore new movement styles. Held on the third Saturday of each month from 1:00–2:30 p.m., the 90-minute sessions will be led by guest master instructors and will highlight a wide range of forms, from contemporary to flamenco.

The fall lineup will begin on September 20 with a contemporary class taught by dancer and choreographer Nicole L. Olson. On October 18, salsa specialist David Odarte, founder of Stilo Dance Company and faculty member at Arizona State University, will lead a session in Latin rhythm and partnering. Afro/Caribbean dance will take center stage on November 15 with Dr. Shola K. Roberts, founder of Dance Grenada and a professor at Arizona State University. The series will conclude for the year on December 20 with a flamenco workshop led by renowned Valley artist Yumi La Rosa.

Founder Jennifer Cafarella-Betts explained, “Dance Discovery Saturdays are all about trying something new, meeting amazing teachers, and just having a blast moving your body. Whether you've danced your whole life or have never stepped into a studio before, we make it easy—and fun—to jump in, learn something fresh, and maybe even discover your new favorite style.”

ADDITIONAL CLASSES

Beyond this new monthly series, Ballet Theatre of Phoenix will continue to offer a wide variety of classes for students of all ages and abilities. Adults can choose from ballet classes ranging from absolute beginner to advanced, as well as modern training through the Horton technique, which emphasizes anatomical precision and lyrical strength. Flex & Flow combines yoga and Pilates for conditioning, while tap and theatre jazz classes bring rhythm and Broadway-style expression into the studio.

Youth programming includes ballet for home-schooled children, designed for ages 6–12 to build strong technical foundations in a supportive two-hour format. The theatre also offers a free senior beginner dance class on Wednesdays from 11:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m., led by Cafarella-Betts, which introduces gentle movement to improve balance, coordination, and confidence.

TICKETS AND INFORMATION

Dance Discovery Saturdays will take place at Ballet Theatre of Phoenix, 6201 N. 7th Ave. Each class is $15, or $50 for all four. Registration is available at ballettheatreofphx.org/dance-discovery-series.