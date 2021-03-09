Ballet Theatre Of Phoenix Announces Summer Intensive And Fall Training Programs

Ballet Theatre of Phoenix is accepting students for its Summer Intensive and Fall Pre-Professional Programs, designed to train aspiring ballet dancers.

Led by the acclaimed faculty of Ballet Theatre of Phoenix, the 5-week Summer Intensive Program is designed for ballet students interested in an immersive dance experience. Students participate in a daily study of ballet and movement including stretch, turns and pointe classes, conditioning, health and wellness and contemporary dance. The Ballet Theatre of Phoenix Summer Intensive trains all skill levels from beginner through pre-professional dancers, (ages 5 and up).

Pre-Professional Program 2021-2022 Season Beginning Fall 2021 By Audition Only

Designed for advanced students to prepare for a career in dance, the Ballet Theatre of Phoenix's Pre-Professional Program is held daily for up to 7 hours with faculty members Aaron Gilbert, Maggie Rupp, Jennifer Cafarella, and Lanie Seretis. Dancers engage in extensive training in BTP's state-of-the art studios, honing their technique, movement and expression. Email jennifer@ballettheatreofphx.org for audition.

Ballet Theatre of Phoenix is located at 6201 N. 7th St. and is a 7,800 square foot state-of-the-art facility hosting top instructors in ballet and contemporary dance for ages 3 to adult. Classes are held both online, or in-person (fully masked).

For information and other dance offerings, visit ballettheatreofphx.org or call 602-957-3364.