Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ballet Theatre Of Phoenix Announces Summer Intensive And Fall Training Programs

The 5-week Summer Intensive Program is designed for ballet students interested in an immersive dance experience.

Mar. 9, 2021  

Ballet Theatre Of Phoenix Announces Summer Intensive And Fall Training Programs

Ballet Theatre of Phoenix is accepting students for its Summer Intensive and Fall Pre-Professional Programs, designed to train aspiring ballet dancers.

Led by the acclaimed faculty of Ballet Theatre of Phoenix, the 5-week Summer Intensive Program is designed for ballet students interested in an immersive dance experience. Students participate in a daily study of ballet and movement including stretch, turns and pointe classes, conditioning, health and wellness and contemporary dance. The Ballet Theatre of Phoenix Summer Intensive trains all skill levels from beginner through pre-professional dancers, (ages 5 and up).

Pre-Professional Program 2021-2022 Season Beginning Fall 2021 By Audition Only
Designed for advanced students to prepare for a career in dance, the Ballet Theatre of Phoenix's Pre-Professional Program is held daily for up to 7 hours with faculty members Aaron Gilbert, Maggie Rupp, Jennifer Cafarella, and Lanie Seretis. Dancers engage in extensive training in BTP's state-of-the art studios, honing their technique, movement and expression. Email jennifer@ballettheatreofphx.org for audition.

Ballet Theatre of Phoenix is located at 6201 N. 7th St. and is a 7,800 square foot state-of-the-art facility hosting top instructors in ballet and contemporary dance for ages 3 to adult. Classes are held both online, or in-person (fully masked).
For information and other dance offerings, visit ballettheatreofphx.org or call 602-957-3364.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Devon Hadsell
Devon Hadsell
Courtney Reed
Courtney Reed
Betsy Struxness
Betsy Struxness

Related Articles View More Phoenix Stories
The Great Arizona Puppet Theatre Announces Drive-In Puppet Show THE LITTLE RED HEN Photo

The Great Arizona Puppet Theatre Announces Drive-In Puppet Show THE LITTLE RED HEN

Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra Presents Baroque Masterpieces For Strings Photo

Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra Presents 'Baroque Masterpieces For Strings'

Arizona Opera Presents LOUD! Video Series Photo

Arizona Opera Presents LOUD! Video Series

Chandler Center For Arts Presents Buddy Guy Live On Main Stage Photo

Chandler Center For Arts Presents Buddy Guy Live On Main Stage


More Hot Stories For You

  • A.R.T. / Museum of the American Revolution Announce DEBORAH SAMPSON UNVEILED: A VIRTUAL CONVERSATION
  • Chester Theatre Company Announces 2021 Season
  • Clark University Players Presents 24 HOUR PLAYS
  • The Board Of Trustees Of The Museum Of Russian Icons Announces  The Death Of Founder Gordon B. Lankton