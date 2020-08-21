Ballet Arizona Starts New Season With Several New Board Members

Ballet Arizona has announced the appointment of eight new members to its board.

Ballet Arizona has announced the appointment of eight new members to its board - six of which joined in the 2019-2020 season and two in the 2020-2021 season. Each member brings his and her unique business experience to help the Valley's only professional ballet company expand its reach and knowledge in their areas of expertise.



Jenny Holsman Tetreault, region general counsel of the West and Northwest regions of US Foods, joined the Ballet Arizona board during the 2019-2020 season. An active member in the Valley nonprofit community, Holsman Tetreault was named one of the Most Influential Women in Arizona Business by AZ Big Media in 2020.

Also joining the board in the 2019-2020 season was Barbara Katz, an emergency medicine consultant, trainer and columnist, and the country's leading expert in the emergency medicine job market. After living in Manhattan for 22 years, Katz relocated to Florida for several years and then to Phoenix in 2007 where she joined Ballet Arizona's Prima Circle as a supporting member. She calls New York City her hometown where she first discovered and learned to love the ballet. As part of the Ballet Arizona board, Katz serves on the board's marketing committee and hopes to create a bridge between the Ballet and the vibrant Arizona wine and food scene.

Doug Ball, now retired from a 37-year career in aeronautics, is the former director for enterprise-wide technology strategy development at Boeing and a Ballet Arizona board member since the 2019-2020 season. Throughout his career he served as a consultant for NASA, the National Research Council and the U.S. Air Force.

As a lifelong, passionate lover of the Ballet, Mary Ann Luciano was a natural fit for Ballet Arizona's board, joining in the 2019-2020 season. Luciano has worked for some of the largest global cosmetics companies developing sales leaders around the world and is currently the Vice President for Philanthropy for Plexus. In addition to serving on the Ballet Arizona board, she currently serves on the board of Cancer Support Community of Arizona. Luciano serves on the board's marketing committee and hopes to bring vast experience and ballet appreciation to Ballet Arizona's board.

Stephanie Lantz, senior vice president and commercial real estate relationship manager at US Bank, joined Ballet Arizona's board in the 2019-2020 season. As a CPA with a bachelor of finance from Arizona State University, Lantz's financial-minded approach proves to be a tremendous asset to the Ballet Arizona board.

Kristen Boilini is managing partner at Pivotal Policy Consulting, a full-service government affairs consulting firm, with more than 30 years of experience in politics. As an advocate for business, government and nonprofits, Boilini's public affairs expertise and love of dance made her an ideal addition to Ballet Arizona's board in the 2019-2020 season.

Paul Hommert, new to the board in the 2020-2021 season, is the former director of Sandia National Laboratories, the nation's largest national laboratory. In his tenure, Hommert oversaw 11,000 employees and managed an annual operating revenue of $3 billion. As a board member at Ballet Arizona, Hommert hopes to spread the love of classical dance in the Valley.

Curtiss Smith is a senior vice president and banking practice leader with Northern Trust's wealth management division. Northern Trust is one of the largest banks in the United States and one of the oldest banks in continuous operation in the world. He has served on the boards of Arizona Society of Certified Public Accountants, Arcadia Little League and Executive Council Charities. In his role as a Ballet Arizona board member in the 2020-2021 season, Smith hopes to assist Ballet Arizona in its continued efforts to enrich the arts community in the Valley.

Ballet Arizona is the official ballet company of the State of Arizona, whose mission is to create, perform, and teach outstanding classical and contemporary ballet. The company is dedicated to preserving and celebrating classical dance while creating and commissioning new innovative works. The Ballet Arizona board plays an essential role in bringing these visions to life.

"We are so pleased to have this powerhouse group of Valley leaders join our board," said Samantha Turner, executive director at Ballet Arizona. "In their brief time one our board, they have already made valuable contributions and we are confident that their expertise will continue to assist our organization as we face the challenges that 2020 has brought to so many nonprofits. We know they will be a tremendous asset as we broaden our education programs, company and community engagement during this time."

