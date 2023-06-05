BIRTH OF A MURDERER Heads Into Final Weekend At Desert Stages

Birth of a Murderer will play Desert Stages at Scottsdale Fashion Square, June 9 and June 10. 

By: Jun. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Applications Due July 7 for Scottsdale's Community Arts Grant Program Photo 3 Applications Due July 7 for Scottsdale's Community Arts Grant Program
Review: I CAN'T GIVE YOU ANYTHING BUT LOVE at Chinese Theatre Photo 4 Review: I CAN'T GIVE YOU ANYTHING BUT LOVE at Chinese Theatre

BIRTH OF A MURDERER Heads Into Final Weekend At Desert Stages

Birth of a Murderer will complete its run at Desert Stages at Scottsdale Fashion Square, June 9 and June 10. 

The play is a unique, innovative, groundbreaking, daring, intelligent, multifaceted, honest play--that SAYS something. If you like David Mamet, Paddy Chayefsky, Amiri Baraka, and Suzan-Lori Parks, this might be right up your alley.

A Black male college student falls haplessly in love with a white coed and finds out she isn't exactly how she appears. Slowly but surely, he begins to unravel and the result is both shocking and perplexing.

Birth of A Murderer is a modern-day Othello, where the Iago character is in the protagonist’s mind. We hear his mind as his actions go against every moral fiber of his being and upbringing. Don Quixote once said, "The belief in virtue is more important than virtue itself." That is Robert Wainwright.

The show has chosen not to identify the main protagonists but it should be noted that the lead character Robert displays crushing tenderness, searing truth, and immense empathy.

Birth of a Murderer feels more like a holistic experience than a simple theatre production; strange and entirely compelling, it makes a strong case for theatre and the arts, not just as a money-making industry, but as a tool for healing through storytelling.

Final shows: June 9th & 10th.

 

 



RELATED STORIES - Phoenix

1
Review: NEXT TO NORMAL at Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre Photo
Review: NEXT TO NORMAL at Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre

Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre’s NEXT TO NORMAL, directed by Chris Chavez, is a captivating production about a mother’s bipolar disorder and the effects of her illness on her family. The well-cast show runs through June 11th.

2
Review: BIRTH OF A MURDERER at Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre Photo
Review: BIRTH OF A MURDERER at Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre

Darian Lane’s Birth of a Murderer at Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre does a masterful job of Birthing a story that entertains and brings a jarring discomfort that still holds its audience.

3
Applications Due July 7 for Scottsdales Community Arts Grant Program Photo
Applications Due July 7 for Scottsdale's Community Arts Grant Program

Scottsdale Arts is accepting applications for its Community Arts Grant Program, which provides funding to nonprofit arts and cultural organizations in Scottsdale and throughout the Valley for projects that serve the Scottsdale community.

4
Phoenix Art Museum And Center For Creative Photography Appoint New Photography Curator Photo
Phoenix Art Museum And Center For Creative Photography Appoint New Photography Curator

Phoenix Art Museum (PhxArt) and the University of Arizona Center for Creative Photography (CCP) have announced Emilia Mickevicius, PhD, as the newly appointed Norton Family Assistant Curator of Photography. Mickevicius will divide her time between the two institutions, working with CCP's world-renowned collections to curate exhibitions that will be presented in Phoenix Art Museum's Doris and John Norton Gallery for the Center for Creative Photography. She comes to PhxArt and CCP from the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA), where she has served as curatorial assistant in the photography department since 2019. Mickevicius begins her role on June 5, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Nikki Crawford Doesn't Want You to Judge Her FAT HAM Character Video Video: Nikki Crawford Doesn't Want You to Judge Her FAT HAM Character
Julia Lester Is Living Out Her Theatre Kid Dreams Video
Julia Lester Is Living Out Her Theatre Kid Dreams
How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination Video
How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination
Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys Video
Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys
View all Videos

Phoenix SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# On Golden Pond
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre (7/27-9/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Birth of a MURDERER
Desert Stages (5/19-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 48LIVE: Cisco and the Racecars
Tempe Center for the Arts (6/22-6/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Seussical
Berger Performing Arts Center (6/23-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wizard of Oz
Arizona Broadway Theatre (6/16-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disaster!
Arizona Broadway Theatre (8/18-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ben Butler
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre (5/18-7/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Damn Yankees
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre (9/21-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 48LIVE: JenziTaughtMe
Tempe Center for the Arts (6/08-6/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 7 Kimono Styling Tricks Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/28-6/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You