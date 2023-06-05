BIRTH OF A MURDERER Heads Into Final Weekend At Desert Stages

Birth of a Murderer will complete its run at Desert Stages at Scottsdale Fashion Square, June 9 and June 10.

The play is a unique, innovative, groundbreaking, daring, intelligent, multifaceted, honest play--that SAYS something. If you like David Mamet, Paddy Chayefsky, Amiri Baraka, and Suzan-Lori Parks, this might be right up your alley.



A Black male college student falls haplessly in love with a white coed and finds out she isn't exactly how she appears. Slowly but surely, he begins to unravel and the result is both shocking and perplexing.



Birth of A Murderer is a modern-day Othello, where the Iago character is in the protagonist’s mind. We hear his mind as his actions go against every moral fiber of his being and upbringing. Don Quixote once said, "The belief in virtue is more important than virtue itself." That is Robert Wainwright.

The show has chosen not to identify the main protagonists but it should be noted that the lead character Robert displays crushing tenderness, searing truth, and immense empathy.

Birth of a Murderer feels more like a holistic experience than a simple theatre production; strange and entirely compelling, it makes a strong case for theatre and the arts, not just as a money-making industry, but as a tool for healing through storytelling.

Final shows: June 9th & 10th.