Arizona Theatre Company Artistic Director Sean Daniels To Receive 10,000 Beds' 'Spirit Of Gratitude Award'

Arizona Theatre Company Artistic Director Sean Daniels, whose personal battle with alcoholism was chronicled in his Off-Broadway autobiographical play, The White Chip, will receive the 10,000 Beds Spirit of Gratitude Awardat the 4thannual Gratitude Gala: Celebrating Recovery on Saturday, March 21 at Phoenix Art Museum, 1625 N. Central Ave. in Phoenix.

The mission of 10,000 Beds is to connect individuals seeking help for addiction to vetted treatment programs. 10,000 Beds partners with addiction-treatment programs nationwide and provides scholarships to applicants who want and need help but are without resources.

The first two scholarships ever awarded by 10,000 Beds were to Arizona recipients in 2015. 10,000 Beds has relationships with more than 20 Arizona nonprofits.

Daniels' play about his unusual path to sobriety, a co-production with Tony Award winner Tom Kirdahy (Hadestown, The Inheritance, Anastasia), ran Off Broadway at 59E59 Theaters in New York City from Oct. 4-26.

A dry comedy about drying out, The White Chip, which is given after 24 hours of sobriety, follows Steven as he spirals out of control from a place on top of the world with a solid marriage, good friends and steps away from his dream job running one of the hottest theaters in the country to rock bottom. The play follows his life from first sip to first love and critical hit to critical care on a wild theatrical journey to recovery.

"Sean's path to sobriety and his creative and forthright telling of his story is an inspiration to those struggling with addiction," said 10,000 Beds Founder and Executive Director Jean Krisle. "His success also reflects what we hope to achieve with all of our scholarship recipients. We envision a world where individuals in recovery from a substance-abuse disorder are not sidelined because of their past, but welcomed, embraced and included as valuable, lovable people with limitless futures."

The Gratitude Gala also will feature Hall of Fame Speaker Tim Gard, who will deliver the keynote address focusing on how attitude affects behavior. The Gala will be emceed by Elaine Pasqua, a nationally known speaker on high-risk behaviors, and will feature presentations by industry leaders, a VIP reception, silent auction and dinner. Emmy Award-winner Jesse McGuire will entertain.

Tickets for the event, which begins at 6 p.m. with registration, reception and silent auction, are $100. Tickets must be purchased online at https://10000BedsGratitudeGala.eventbrite.com. No tickets will be sold at the door.

The White Chip was the first Arizona Theatre Company Off-Broadway production in 20 years and was a New York TimesCritics Pick and is in talks to return to Off-Broadway and play in London.

For more information about 10,000 Beds, visit www.10000beds.org. For more information about Arizona Theatre Company, visit www.ArizonaTheatre.org.





