Applications Due July 7 for Scottsdale's Community Arts Grant Program

Applicants may submit grant requests for activities that will take place between September 1, 2023, and September 1, 2024.

Scottsdale Arts is accepting applications for its Community Arts Grant Program, which provides funding to nonprofit arts and cultural organizations in Scottsdale and throughout the Valley for projects that serve the Scottsdale community.

In 2022, Scottsdale Arts awarded $65,904 to 22 different organizations for general operating support and projects during the 2022–23 fiscal year.

Applicants may submit grant requests for activities that will take place between September 1, 2023, and September 1, 2024. The deadline is Friday, July 7, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. An all-volunteer committee of arts, community and business leaders will review the applications and recommend funding to the Scottsdale Arts Board of Trustees.

All applicants must be 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts or cultural organizations that provide programs or activities within Scottsdale or for Scottsdale residents. Applicants must have a three-year history of programming prior to the application deadline.

The application process will open Wednesday, June 5, at 10 a.m., online via Submittable. Information, guidelines and the application link are available at ScottsdaleArts.org/about/community-arts-grant-program.

Grants are funded by the city of Scottsdale and administered by Scottsdale Arts, a nonprofit organization that includes Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA), Scottsdale Public Art and Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation.



