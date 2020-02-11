Applications Due For Scottsdale's Community Arts Grant Program May 27

Scottsdale Arts is accepting applications for its Community Arts Grant Program, which provides funding to nonprofit arts and cultural organizations in Scottsdale and throughout the Valley for projects that serve the Scottsdale community.

In 2019, Scottsdale Arts awarded $100,000 to 14 different organizations for general operating support and projects during the 2019-20 fiscal year.

Applicants may submit grant requests for activities that will take place between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021. The deadline is Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. An all-volunteer committee of arts, community and business leaders will review the applications and make recommendations for funding to the Scottsdale Arts Board of Trustees.

The application will open Monday, April 6, at 10 a.m. online at Award Alley. Information and guidelines are available online at www.ScottsdaleArts.org/about/community-arts-grant-program.

An information session for grant applicants will be held on Wednesday, April 8, at 9 a.m., in the conference room at Scottsdale Arts, 7373 E. Scottsdale Mall, 2nd Floor. To attend, RSVP by Monday, April 6, at 3 p.m., to Cassandra Buruato, Community Arts Grant administrator, at 480-874-4610 or CassandraB@ScottsdaleArts.org.





